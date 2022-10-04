Hocus Pocus live 2022: dates, what to expect and how to get tickets for Glasgow show

Disney classic Hocus Pocus will be presented live in concert for the first time in a nationwide UK tour this year and heading to Glasgow.

Spooky season lovers will rejoice at this perfect halloween treat which will feature a screening of the complete film with Emmy-winning composer John Debney’s musical score performed live to the spooky classic film.

“Hocus Pocus” starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, tells the story of three witches, The Sandersonsisters, who are accidentally brought back to life in Salem on Halloween night.

Most recently the original cast members reunited in Hocus Pocus 2 which brought back the classic nostalgia of the original film with some fun twists and of course, a dazzling musical number.

(Photo: Disney)

The magical tour will be kicking off in October at the stunning Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, which is just a train ride away.

Fans will be glad to know that the experience will be flying through cities such as Manchester, and London before finishing up in Nottingham.

So, how can you get your hands on tickets to the most magical night? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Hocus Pocus in Concert coming to Glasgow?

Hocus Pocus in Concert will be coming to Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on Sunday October, 23.

The event is scheduled to start at 7pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets can be purchased for the show via Ticketmaster .

At the time of publishing, tickets for Hocus Pocus in Concert had limited availability on Ticketmaster .

However, fans can still check back for resale tickets for the exciting night.

Full Hocus Pocus in Concert UK tour dates

Fans will be pleased to know that the show will be travelling further a field across the whole of the UK:

Sunday October 23 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Monday October 24 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tuesday October 25 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wednesday October 26 - London Eventim Apollo

Friday October 28 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall