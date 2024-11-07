Sam Upton and Tom Major in Only Fools And Horses: The Musical (Pic: Johan Persson) | Johan Persson

I went to see Only Fools and Horses at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Wednesday night and was transported back to my childhood.

Having grown up with Only Fools and Horses on my television screen throughout my childhood, I was a bit apprehensive about seeing this musical written by comedy legend Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, son of sole writer and creator of the most popular TV sitcom of all time in the UK, John Sullivan.

Although excited at the prospect of returning to Peckham to see the lovable but flawed Trotter brothers wheeling and dealing, I was worried that it might ruin the incredible memories I and millions more have of the hit BBC show.

However, after enjoying two hours of great laughs and songs with a pile of nostalgia, I was left wondering why I had any reservations at all, and would highly recommend this fun-packed show to anybody who needs cheering up. I was left thinking, what a plonker!

Sam Upton and Tom Major in Only Fools And Horses: The Musical as Del Boy and Rodney. (Pic: Johan Persson)

The musical at a packed Edinburgh Playhouse started with a medley of the show’s two catchy theme tunes, as we met Rodney and Del Boy down the market selling their wares.

We were then taken to to the Trotters’ home of Nelson Mandela House and their favourite watering hole The Nag’s Head, with the dialogue littered with classic lines from the TV show’s incredible back catalogue, and plenty of Del Boy’s legendary French faux pas.

Obviously being a musical there's plenty of singing and dancing. And, while the theme tunes are well used throughout, the new original songs are just as catchy, as well as comical - “if you want a sonnet I'm on it like a car bonnet” - and impressive.

While Del Boy’s musical numbers late in the first half raised the level, with actor Sam Lupton impressing with his delivery and comedy timing, it was a feelgood cover of Bill Withers’ ‘Lovely Day’ which took us to the interval.

Using material from throughout the show's three decades on our screens, the musical really reminded me of my childhood having grown up with Only Fools being the Christmas telly highlight every year for my family and millions more.

The musical’s storyline mostly follows the 1988 episode Dates, which brought Del Boy and Raquel together for the first time, as well as Rodney’s wedding to Cassandra.

With Boycie, with his infectious laugh, and his long-suffering wife Marlene’s attempts to have a baby also added, it ensured that just like the TV show, there was sadness as well as laughs along the way.

The Trotter brothers were of course joined by all the Peckham favourites, including Trigger, Denzel, Mickey Pearce and the Driscoll brothers, who enjoy a menacing musical number. And their iconic three-wheel van also made a guest appearance on stage.

Only Fools and Horses The Musical stars, L-R Tom Major, Sam Lupton and Paul Whitehouse. | Trevor Leighton

While’s Trigger zany musical number involved a crystal ball envisaging Peckham in 2024, upping the madcap nature of the show, with Lee Vg worth notable praise for portraying the lovable road sweeper to perfection and provoking the most belly laughs from the audience.

Special mention to co-writer Paul Whitehouse who played grandad and Uncle Albert to perfection, and the comedy legend also shocked me with his impressive singing, who knew!

All in all an incredible feat pulling together so much comedy gold from the much-loved series, along with fantastic musical numbers, old and new. Creating a ‘lovely jubbly’ family-fun night out at the theatre.

And although this musical was on the whole a nostalgic power trip, the show was peppered with modern topical references, bringing Only Fools into the present while keeping the laughs coming.