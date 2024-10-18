Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the writers and stars of the musical version of one of Britain’s most loved sitcoms is excited to be bringing it to Edinburgh next month.

Comedy legend Paul Whitehouse has been part of the Only Fools and Horses The Musical since it began in 2019, bringing the television smash hit to the stage with Jim Sullivan, son of the show’s creator and writer John Sullivan.

The Pekham-based sitcom, which ran from 1981 until 2003, was one of the most-loved and most-watched television series of all time in the UK, with an incredible 24.3 million viewers watching the 1996 episode ‘Time on Our Hands‘ to see the Trotter brothers finally became millionaires.

Paul Whitehouse as Grandad in Only Fools and Horses The Musical. | Trevor Leighton

Speaking about the musical, Whitehouse said: “I absolutely love it, it’s such a laugh. Developing the show with Jim in the early days it was about getting the trust of the family and working out if I had the confidence and ability to take on something that is such an important part of people’s lives.

“It’s a joy to be a part of. It was a weight on our shoulders to begin with, as people loved the TV show so much, if we got this wrong we knew we could be in big trouble.

“However, people seem to really enjoy the musical and come back to see it two or three times. Even my mates said they weren’t expecting much but they enjoyed it. The songs are a nice break from the laughs. It’s just an uncomplicated great night out.

“People are so locked to the original. We try and make reference to the bits people know and love. The bonus of coming to see it is you see the whole Only Fools story.

“It’s not just one aspect, you see Rodney and Cassandra getting married, Raquel and Del Boy fining each other and Boycie and Marlene going to the paternity clinic.

“It’s just a celebration of Only Fools and Horses, it’s a great night out. I must have watched it hundreds of times, as a co-writer as well I watch every line to see if it can be done better and I still find it funny and moving, and I still enjoy watching it.

“We must have got something right as it’s still going after five years. We had that 20 years of brilliant material to work with. The biggest battle in a way was what to leave out.

“I’m very proud of it. The material and characters from the television series are so strong, it’s a privilege to do them on stage. I like to think we have honoured John Sullivan really. He had incredible creativity. He didn’t have a team of writers, it was all him, that’s why it was so good to get Jim involved.

“We treaded carefully, but I like to think the family love it, I know they are happy with it. The show is a really great laugh.”

Only Fools and Horses The Musical stars, L-R Tom Major, Sam Lupton and Paul Whitehouse. | Trevor Leighton

Whitehouse has been involved in comedy and on our television screens for more than 30 years. He was one of the main stars and writers of the BBC sketch comedy series The Fast Show, and starred with Harry Enfield in the shows Harry & Paul and Harry Enfield & Chums.

Since 2018 Whitehouse has appeared with Bob Mortimer in the BBC series Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, showcasing his love for fishing. He has also acted in films including Corpse Bride, Alice in Wonderland, and The Death of Stalin.

Speaking about Only Fools and Horses The Musical coming to Edinburgh next month, Whitehouse revealed his love for the city and Scotland in general.

He said: “I’m excited about Edinburgh. Only Fools is such a Cockney London show, but actually Scottish people love it. So I’m really looking forward to Edinburgh, we can’t wait to get back.

“I have been working with Bob Mortimer again this year, but it will be great to get back to this. We finished the last run a year ago and I have really missed it.

“I love Edinburgh, it’s one of the most striking places in the world. I used to come up to see my friends do their shows at the Fringe.

Comedian Paul Whitehouse revealed his love for Edinburgh, visiting the city to see his comedy friends perform at the Fringe over the years. | Trevor Leighton

“Harry Enfield and Craig Ferguson, and another old mate of mine, Johnny Vegas, as well as other comedy friends.

“I have also fished a lot of the east coast of Scotland’s rivers over the years including the Tweed and the Tay. I love fishing in Scotland, it’s one of my favourite places to fish.

“We used to go to Scotland on holidays when I was a kid so I have got a real affection for the place.”

Only Fools and Horses The Musical runs at Edinburgh Playhouse, November 5-9. Tickets still available at OnlyFoolsonStage.com