The critically acclaimed Jesus Christ Superstar is hitting the road and will be coming to Edinburgh as part of its huge tour, following several acclaimed and sold-out runs in London as well as an extensive tour of North America.

The Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s celebrated musical Jesus Christ Superstar will kick off its tour with a visit to the Manchester Palace Theatre on September 11-23, 2023.

The show will visit a whopping 22 cities for multiple dates throughout the tour run, including a five date run at Edinburgh Playhouse.

Producer, David Ian, said: “I am thrilled to be taking this award-winning production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s much loved musical Jesus Christ Superstar on tour in 2023/2024.

“Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has created a fresh and bold new version of a beloved classic which will enthrall both longtime fans of the show and delight those seeing it for the very first time”.

The show is known worldwide and has been one of the most famous stage musicals since its inception in 1972. The original West End production of Jesus Christ Superstar began at The Palace Theatre. The story is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ.

Casting for the upcoming and highly anticipated tour has yet to be announced but if you want to go regardless, you will be able to secure your tickets soon.

So, when will the show be coming to Edinburgh? Here’s everything you need to know about Jesus Christ Superstar UK tour including a full list of dates.

Jesus Christ Superstar in Edinburgh

Edinburgh will be the 3rd stop on the 2024 run of the tour. You can catch Jesus Christ Superstar at the Edinburgh Playhouse from February 6-10, 2024.

Jesus Christ Superstar - how to get tickets

Tickets to see Jesus Christ Superstar are not yet on sale but are expected to go on sale soon. Fans should keep an eye out for tickets on ATG Tickets which will be the host site for the shows.

Full list of UK tour dates for Jesus Christ Superstar

2023

Palace Theatre, Manchester - September 11-23

Newcastle Theatre Royal - September 26-30

New Theatre, Hull - October 2-7

Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre - October 10-14

Glasgow Kings Theatre - October 16-21

Liverpool Empire - October 23-28

Milton Keynes Theatre - October 30-November 4

Plymouth Theatre Royal - November 6-11

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - November 14-18

Bradford Alhambra Theatre - November 27-December 2

2024

Nottingham Theatre Royal - January 8-13

Regent Theatre, Ipswich – January 15-20

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff - January 29-February 3

Edinburgh Playhouse - February 6-10

Leicester Curve - February 12-17

Regent Theatre, Stoke - February 19-24

Bristol Hippodrome - March 11-16

The Hawth, Crawley - March 1-23

Southampton Mayflower Theatre - March 25-30

Norwich Theatre Royal - April 8-13

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne - April 15-20

Birmingham Hippodrome - April 22-27

New Theatre, Oxford - May 06-11

New Wimbledon Theatre - May 13-18

New Victoria Theatre, Woking - June 3-8

Sunderland Empire Theatre - June 11-15

Canterbury Marlowe - June 17-22

Sheffield Lyceum - June 24-29

Venue Cymru, Llandudno - July 1-6

Princess Theatre, Torquay - July 16-20

Orchard Theatre, Dartford - July 22-27

Blackpool Grand - August 12-17

