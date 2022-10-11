The first episode of a new Katie Price documentary aired on Channel 4 on Monday evening.

Katie Price: Trauma and Me explores the life of the former page three model with specific focus on her mental health.

The synopsis of the show on the All4 website reads: “Katie Price speaks candidly about her mental health and diagnosis of PTSD, as she explores what drove her to total breaking point and how she can prevent a return to those dark days.”

The documentary told viewers that one in ten people would suffer with PTSD in their lifetime. It also saw Katie speak with others suffering post traumatic stress, including a woman who had founded her own PTSD charity.

Katie Price explores Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in a new Channel 4 documentary which aired on Mental Health Awareness Day (10 October). Pic: Channel 4.

As well as this the programme covers how her struggles have affected those closest to her, including speaking with her mother and how her relationship with her children has been affected.

The programme has caused a massive reaction among fans and across social media with many asking for kindness to be shown towards Price.

What happened in Katie Price: Trauma and Me?

In the documentary Katie Price discusses the trauma she has endured in her life, and discusses the post-traumatic stress disorder she experiences. She goes on to reveal that she has been suicidal: “Mental health is cruel, people don’t understand it. You can’t see it, and it’s horrible when you go through stuff,” Price said.

Price discusses how her PTSD led to her 2021 drink-driving episode in which she flipped a 4x4 onto its side as well as breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s new partner. The star admitted that she ‘let herself down’ after the drunk driving incident, and was in a dark place with her mental health, she said: ‘the way I was, I didn’t care if I died. A police officer took a photo of my car and put it on Twitter.’

The programme followed Katie after attending a court hearing for the incident and where she revealed she had decided to see a therapist. She said: “I’ve decided to see a therapist every week for the rest of my life. Mental health is cruel, people don’t understand it, you can’t see it. I need help.”

The programme also spoke with the man who found Katie at the scene of the road traffic collision, Lee. He said: “Katie was hysterical, she told me she didn’t want to be here, I’ve had enough. I gave her a cuddle and reassured her.”

Katie’s mother also spoke to cameras saying: “Katie asked why she was still alive, so I’m not sure if she was attempting suicide. It was a cry for help. As a mum it’s devastating, you never want to see your child go through this.”

What is Katie Price’s relationship with her children like?

Katie Price spoke briefly about her relationship with her children in the documentary. She said that her children were a part of the reason she wanted to get better: “I owe it to myself and my children to get better and never allow myself to go into such a dark place again.”

What has the reaction to the documentary been like?

Many people have taken to social media to voice their concerns for Katie Price after she appeared ‘numb’ in the programme, and have also asked people to practise kindness.

One person tweeted: “Absolutely loved watching Katie Price trauma and me on Channel 4. it’s something I could relate to , I feel for Katie people need to start being kinder to her she’s only human and a vulnerable human at that.”

Another tweeted: “Seeing all the hate towards Katie Price after she came out about her trauma from being raped makes me sick. people will never ever believe woman no matter how hard we try. For some reason they still want the ‘perfect’ victim. And they wonder why woman won’t come forward.”

One viewer tweeted Katie Price saying: “Just watched your trauma and me program. Hats off to you! Very brave and very inspiring, it takes a strong person to be that open about mental health. I wish you all the best, you will get through this you are taking all the right steps…you are now one of my hero’s…thank you x”

How to catch up with Katie Price: Trauma and Me

The documentary originally premiered on Monday October 10 at 10pm on Channel 4, however, if you missed the original airing you can catch up on All4 now.

All4 is the hub for all Channel 4 programmes, and is available on your phone, tablet, computer and some TV’s.