Music festivals Let's Rock Scotland and Party at The Palace have today announced that they are joining forces to continue to bring top music acts to Scotland for "another 10 years".

The joint festival, Let's Rock the Palace, also revealed the line-up for their first event together this summer, happening on August 10 and 11 in the shadows of Linlithgow Palace in West Lothian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, August 10, Let’s Rock Scotland, which was previously held at Dalkeith Country Park, will be headlined by reggae legends UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, with performances from a host of iconic artists including Lulu, ABC, Heaven 17, Big Country, Go West, Skids, Toyah, and, making their first ever UK festival performance, Thereza Bazar’s Dollar.

On Sunday, August 11, Party at The Palace will be headlined by Irish superstar Ronan Keating, with performances from pop legends Bananarama, Callum Beattie, Generation GBX, The Farm, Mary Kiani, Livin’ Joy, Sweet Female Attitude and many more.

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating will headline the second day of the weekend festival in Linlithgow.

This year marks 10 years since the very first Party at The Palace, and organisers hope that by joining forces with Let’s Rock Scotland they will be able to continue to bring a major music festival to West Lothian for many years to come.

Nick Billinghurst, director of Let's Rock Scotland orgnaisers UK Live, said: “We are so excited about our new partnership with Party at the Palace and our first festival at our new location, which is only 25 minutes from our original site in Dalkeith.

"We think this is the perfect line-up for the happy, party vibes which we’re renowned for. Double the event means double the fun! Join us for a weekend full of music, laughter and celebration at our new home in Scotland!”

John Richardson, director of Party at The Palace added: “Party at The Palace is in its tenth year now and this collaboration will help ensure we are here for another 10 years. We are absolutely thrilled that we have teamed up with our friends at Lets Rock to help us deliver the biggest party of the summer.”

Let's Rock the Palace weekend and day tickets go on-sale this Wednesday, March 13, via www.letsrockthepalace.com.

UB40 frontman Ali Campbell will bring the reggae act to Linlithgow for Rock The Palace this year.

UB40 topped the UK singles chart on three occasions and sold 70 million records as they took their smooth yet rootsy musical blend to all corners of the globe. They topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with reggae covers of ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘I Got You Babe’, with Chrissie Hynde, while scoring a UK No.1 with ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You’.

Speaking about their performance in Linlithgow, Ali Campbell, the voice of UB40 said: “We’re really looking forward to making our debut at Let’s Rock Scotland. We've heard great things about the energy of the crowds at these festivals, which is something we love to tap into. Sunshine, good vibes and reggae music... the perfect summer’s evening!"

2024 marks 10 years since the very first Party at The Palace. Photo Andrew West.

Glamorous pop duo Dollar had nine UK Top 20 hits between 1978-1988 including ‘Mirror Mirror’, ‘Oh L’Amour’ and ‘Love’s Gotta Hold On Me”. Dollar were one of groundbreaking producer Trevor Horn’s earliest productions, paving the way for his era-defining work with ABC, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Seal, Grace Jones and more.

Thereza Bazar said: “I am so thrilled to be part of the Let’s Rock Scotland line-up, performing Thereza Bazar’s Dollar show for the very first time. After years away from the spotlight, I’m back with the same passion and excitement that I felt in the ‘80s when I was crowned ‘The First Princess of Pop!’ So you had better get sparkled up and ready for an amazing, glamorous pop party!”