Lizzo has announced a fifteen date UK and European leg of The Special Tour, including a date in Scotland.

The European leg of the tour will kick off on February 17, 2023 in Oslo, Norway at Spektrum.

Edinburgh fans will be pleased to know that while Lizzo isn’t coming to our city, she will be playing in Glasgow, just a train ride away.

Lizzo will begin the UK leg of the tour at Scotland’s very own OVO Hydro in Glasgow which will no doubt add more to the already electric atmosphere.

The tour is in support of her latest album Special which Rolling Stone said was “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s Lemonade.”

So, when will Lizzo be returning to Scotland? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

When is Lizzo coming to Scotland?

Lizzo is scheduled to play OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

How to get tickets for Lizzo’s Glasgow show

Presale tickets will be available from Tuesday (October 4) at 12pm via Ticketmaster .

Live Nation will be hosting a presale event from Thursday (October 6) at 12pm.

Customers of O2 will have exclusive access to O2 Priority which will start on Wednesday (October 5) at 12pm.

General sale for tickets for the European and UK leg of the show will go on sale on Friday (October 7) at 12pm via Live Nation and Ticketmaster .

Who is Lizzo’s support act?

Singer Songwriter Joy Crookes will support Lizzo on the UK leg of The Special Tour.

Crookes is a three-time BRIT nominated rising star and has fast cemented herself as an important, influential voice in British music.

What will the Lizzo setlist be?

While an official setlist has yet to be released, setlist.fm did release a setlist Lizzo played at Capital One Arena in Washington that might give fans a flavour of what they can expect at the upcoming show.

Lizzo played the following setlist on 27 September 2022:

The Sign

2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)

Soulmate

Grrrls

Boys

Tempo

Rumours

Scuse Me

Naked

Jerome

Break Up Twice

Special

Like a Girl

Birthday Girl

Everybody’s Gay

Cuz I Love You

If You Love Me

Coldplay

Truth Hurts

I Love You Bitch

Good as Hell

Juice

About Damn Time

Lizzo full UK tour dates

Lizzo will be playing the following shows in the UK throughout March 2023:

March 8 - Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

March 9 – Birmingham, UK – Utilitia Arena

March 11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

March 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

March 15 – London, UK – The O2