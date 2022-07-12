Ahead of tonight’s episode of Love Island, the Love Island producers have revealed that Jacques O’Neill will announce his departure from the show, after an emotional few days of trying to win back Paige. With bombshell Adam Collard having entered the Villa and caught Paige’s eye, perhaps Jacques has realised that the relationship is lost. All will be revealed tonight, but here’s what we know for now.

Jacques leaves Love Island

A Love Island spokesperson said: "Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode. We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques."

While we don’t know why Jacques is leaving the Villa yet, his family recently made a statement asking viewers to “be kind”.

"Let's recap,” his friends and family wrote via an Instagram post from Jacques’ account. “Sometimes, people living with ADHA may behave in ways that come off as ruder or disrespectful.

"These behaviors(sic) can stem from challenges with self-control, executive functioning, and self-stimulation actions. How you perceive their behaviour often depends on your understanding of ADHA symptoms. If you start to look at things from their perspective you may see that it's not so rude after all."

The criticism of Jacques comes after Casa Amor, where he cracked on with two other woman and argued with Paige in a way many found disrespectful when she returned to the Villa. Since then, he has made mention of leaving the show several times, including most recently saying to Paige that if she wouldn’t take him back, he would leave the Villa, as she was the only person he’s interested in.

Whether or not this did in fact spark his decision to leave or whether it was another factor, we’ll have to wait and see on tonight’s show.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.