On tonight’s episode of Love Island, two couples were at risk of being dumped from the Love Island Villa after the public voted for their favourite islanders. Unbeknown to the contestants, the British public were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite couple at the end of Friday evening's episode of the hit ITV2 dating show.

On Sunday, the results of the public vote were revealed to the Islanders, leaving couples Jay and Chyna, and Dami and Summer in danger. Both are friendship couples, which likely account for why they were voted last.

Viewers were left on a cliff-hanger as the show ended but the first look at tonight’s episode revealed that their fate would be in the hands of their fellow Islanders. Now, the results are in.

Edinburgh’s Jay Younger dumped from Love Island

Despite surviving a previous public vote and Casa Amor, investment analyst Jay is now heading home from the Villa without love or the £50,000 cash prize.

The other Islanders chose to save Dami and Summer, leaving friendship couple Jay and Chyna to be dumped from the Island.

Davide was first to hug Jay after Gemma announced the decision, having previously said that Jay was his best friend in the Villa.

Tonight's episode saw the dramatic results of the public vote. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

“He always stayed true to himself,” said Dami. “And his abs were always rock solid!”