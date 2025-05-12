The timings for the series 2 finale of Malpractice have been confirmed 🩺

Malpractice’s second series concludes on ITV tonight.

The start time for episode 5 has been confirmed.

But how can you watch the season finale?

Malpractice will conclude its second series on ITV this evening - as the investigation into Dr James Ford reaches its dramatic climax. The latest episode has been confirmed to be the season finale.

Returning after two years away from the screen, the acclaimed medical drama follows the MIU as they investigate a different case each series. This time Dr Norma Callahan (Helen Behan) and Dr George Adjei (Jordan Kouamé) are looking into a psychiatrist after the death of a patient.

Remind yourself who is in the cast - and which actors are new for series two. But when audiences are able to watch the finale?

What time is Malpractice on TV today?

Medical investigators Callahan (Helen Behan) and Adjei (Jordan Kouame) probe a new case in ITV drama Malpractice (Picture: World Productions/ITV) | World Productions/ITV

ITV has been consistent with the start time for Malpractice since series two began on May 4. The broadcaster has aired each of the previous episodes at 9pm - lasting for an hour until approximately 10pm.

The TV schedule for the season finale today (May 12) has confirmed that Malpractice will once again start at 9pm. It will air on ITV1/ STV in Scotland.

How to watch Malpractice series two?

The show is being broadcast on ITV/ STV - the same as its first series. Malpractice will air on ITV1/ 1HD and on STV for viewers in Scotland.

It can also be caught an hour later on ITV1+1, if you can’t watch it live. However the full boxset is also available on ITVX/ STV Player - and all of the episodes from series one can be watched as well.

What to expect from Malpractice tonight?

The preview for Malpractice’s series two finale, via Radio Times , reads: “With more questions than answers, the MIU is running out of time to piece together the truth.

“In the wake of a shocking death, Ford and the MIU discover witnesses who are unwilling to speak on record as well as hints of a wider conspiracy that leads far beyond the failing psychiatric unit. Meanwhile, Ford desperately attempts to gain an ally to fight alongside him.”

