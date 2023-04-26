McFly has announced a groundbreaking UK tour with a stop at Edinburgh’s The Usher Hall on the way. The much-loved boyband will play their classic hits across 12 different cities later this year.

Alongside the tour announcement, McFly members Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd appeared on BBC Radio 2 to promote their new single ‘God of Rock and Roll’. Tweeting the news to their followers, they said: “We’re stoked to be heading back out on the road with @lostalone!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pre-order Power to Play from our official store by 3pm Tues 2nd May for exclusive access to tickets before anyone else. Tickets go on general sale on Fri 5th May! See you at the front.”

The group’s upcoming album Power to Play is due for release on June 9, 2023. McFly rose to fame in the 00s and have since achieved seven UK number-one singles, six top-ten albums, seven arena tours, and ten million records sold worldwide.

Most Popular

Here’s everything you need to know about McFly’s Edinburgh show.

When and where are McFly playing in Edinburgh?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McFly are performing at Edinburgh’s The Usher Hall on November 4, 2023.

How to get tickets for McFly in Edinburgh

Fans who pre-order the upcoming album ‘Power to Play’ via McFly’s website before 3pm on Tuesday May 2, can get early access to tickets from 8am on Wednesday, May 3. General sale tickets will then be released on Friday, May 5 from 9am.

McFly full UK tour dates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October

23 - Bristol, O2 Academy

24 - Bristol, O2 Academy

25 - Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

27 - London, Alexandra Palace

28 - Bournemouth, BIC

29 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall

31 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

November

1 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

2 - Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

5 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

6 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

8 - Glasgow, Barrowland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13 - Leeds, O2 Academy

16 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

19 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

21 - Nottingham, Rock City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

22 - Nottingham, Rock City