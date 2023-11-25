With Christmas fast approaching, we’ve recommended our favourite places to grab a drink during the festive season, perhaps grabbing a well earned pint, cocktail or mulled wine after some hectic Christmas shopping.
With so many great places in Edinburgh to choose from, we’ve chosen our favourite bars, pubs, restaurants and even Christmas markets to grab a drink this year. From traditional pubs away from the city centre to bars in the shadows of Edinburgh Castle there should be somewhere for everyone.
1. The Dome
Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart chose this George Street institution as a great place to grab a Christmas drink in Edinburgh. He said: "The Noddy Holder of Edinburgh bars, no place in the city shouts out 'It's Christmas!' quite like The Dome. The festive decor inside and out is second to none, and, given it's only a short stroll from the Christmas Market, it's the perfect place to warm up with a cocktail or mulled wine. Or both." Photo: Jane Barlow
2. Cafe Royal
Reporter Kevin Quinn recommended this pub just off the east end of Princes Street as a great place for a festive drink. He said: "This city centre traditional pub with a classic feel is a great spot for a well-deserved pint after doing some Christmas shopping in town. While a lot of pubs and businesses go over the top with decorations during the Christmas period I have always found this pub gets it just right, letting you know it’s Christmas but not drowning you in festive cheer." Photo: Lisa Ferguson
3. Christmas market
Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison loves to grab a drink while shopping at the Edinburgh Christmas Market at the Mound. She said: "A mulled wine - or even a mulled gin - at the Christmas market always marks the official start of the festive season for me. The drinks are expensive but there's nothing more Christmassy than sipping a hot drink out in the cold while taking in all the beautiful lights and sights of Edinburgh." Photo: Ian Georgeson
4. The Huxley
Reporter Jolene Campbell recommends going to this West End bar for a drink at Christmas. She said: "The Huxley is the perfect spot for festive drinks. It’s decked out in a dazzling display of lights giving it that Christmas feel as soon as you walk in the door. It looks out onto Edinburgh Castle too so you get great views while you sip a cocktail. They have a great selection of local beers, wines and pub grub favourites like burgers and hot dogs, all with a Scottish twist." Photo: Lisa Ferguson