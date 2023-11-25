4 . The Huxley

Reporter Jolene Campbell recommends going to this West End bar for a drink at Christmas. She said: "The Huxley is the perfect spot for festive drinks. It’s decked out in a dazzling display of lights giving it that Christmas feel as soon as you walk in the door. It looks out onto Edinburgh Castle too so you get great views while you sip a cocktail. They have a great selection of local beers, wines and pub grub favourites like burgers and hot dogs, all with a Scottish twist." Photo: Lisa Ferguson