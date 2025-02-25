Pitbull UK Tour 2025: Mr Worldwide set to return to the UK for two nights only with Shaggy - dates and tickets
- Pitbull is set to return to the United Kingdom in June 2025.
- Mr. Worldwide is set to bring reggae legend Shaggy with him across the two UK dates.
- Here’s where you can catch the pair live and how you can get tickets - including pre-sales.
After the massive success of The Trilogy Tour last year, global superstar Pitbull is bringing his Party After Dark Tour back to Europe this June—bigger and bolder than ever.
With packed arenas and overwhelming fan demand, Mr. Worldwide is set to deliver another high-energy, multigenerational spectacle, packed with chart-topping hits, fan favourites, and nonstop party vibes.
From the infectious beats of Timber and Give Me Everything to the adrenaline-pumping Fireball, Pitbull guarantees an electrifying celebration of music and culture.
Adding to the excitement, Shaggy will take the stage with his unmistakable charisma and legendary catalogue. Expect a set packed with feel-good anthems like Boombastic, Angel, and It Wasn’t Me, as he seamlessly blends reggae, dancehall, and pop for an unforgettable night of pure energy.
Backed by his band, The Agents, and his world-renowned dance crew, The Most Bad Ones, the show blends music, lights, and special effects into an epic night designed to keep the party going from start to finish.
The Party After Dark Tour promises an immersive experience with jaw-dropping visuals, explosive pyrotechnics, and Pitbull’s signature high-octane performance.
Where is Pitbull performing on his UK tour dates in 2025?
Pitbull is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:
- June 8 2025: Co-op Live, Manchester
- June 9 2025: The O2, London
When can I get tickets to see Pitbull on his UK tour in 2025?
Pre-sale tickets
Those with access to venue, Artist and O2 Priority pre-sales will be able to pick up tickets for Pitbull’s UK shows from February 26 2025 from 9am GMT, while Live Nation and Spotify pre-sales are set to take place from 9am GMT and 11am GMT respectively on February 27 2025.
General ticket sales
General ticket sales will then commence on February 28 2025 from 9am GMT through Ticketmaster.
What has Pitbull been performing live recently?
We can go back only a couple of days to find out what Pitbull has been performing live on tour; thanks to Setlist.FM, the artist played the following set during his performance at The O2 Arena in London on February 21 2025.
Set 1
- Don't Stop the Party
- Hey Baby / Are You Gonna Go My Way
- Hotel Room Service
- International Love
- Whoomp! (There It Is) (Tag Team cover)
- Sweet Child o' Mine / Rain Over Me
Set 2
- Interlude
- I Feel Good
- Suave
- The Anthem
- Shake / Culo
- I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)
- Gasolina (Daddy Yankee cover)
Set 3
- Interlude
- On the Floor (Jennifer Lopez cover)
- I Like It (Enrique Iglesias cover)
- DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love (Usher cover)
- Now Or Never
- Feel This Moment
- Fireball
Set 4
- Interlude
- JUMPIN (with Lil Jon)
- Timber
- Time of Our Lives
- Give Me Everything
Did you catch Mr. Worldwide when he last performed in the United Kingdom, or are you looking forward to seeing Shaggy as part of this tour? Share your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.
