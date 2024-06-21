Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s going to be magic 🎶

Robbie Williams is set to perform an exclusive UK show as part of BST Hyde Park in July.

The former Take That star joins other headliners this year including Stevie Nicks and K-pop group Stray Kids.

Is it too late to pick up tickets for Robbie Williams ahead of his headline show on July 6 2024?

What could the “Let Me Entertain You” singer perform during his exclusive UK show?

Robbie Williams is set for his exclusive one-off UK festival appearance next month at BST Hyde Park 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Take That star is scheduled to headline July 6 2024 at the London park, as part of BST Hyde Park’s incredibly varied and eclectic mix of performers they’re curating this year - including Stevie Nicks and Kings of Leon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance, his only UK performance for 2024 so far, comes almost a year after his last UK show, as part of his “XXV” tour where the “Angels” hitmaker performed as part of Sandringham House’s season of summer performances in August 2023.

Robbie Williams is set for his only UK performance in 2024 as he headlines BST Hyde Park in July 2024. Are there still tickets to see the former Take That great in London though? (Credit: Tim Kildeborg Jensen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

His London performance is sandwiched between two international festival dates, as Robbie is set to perform at the Granca Live Fest in Spain two days before his London show (July 4 2024), before heading to perform in South Africa in January 2025; plenty of time between to add a few more UK shows, or even maybe sneak a set at Glastonbury Festival next week on the Woodsies stage?

Speaking of speculation though, what could Robbie Williams play during his only UK date (so far) in 2024, and are there still tickets to see the “Rock DJ” perform at BST Hyde Park 2024?

Who is supporting Robbie Williams during his headline BST Hyde Park performance?

No support acts as of yet have been confirmed for Robbie Williams’ headline performance at BST Hyde Park, with the organisers stating that those are set to be revealed shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there tickets left to see Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park 2024?

Indeed there are - Ticketmaster is offering general day tickets to the event, priced from £153.95 (plus an additional £3 fee), with VIP and hospitality packages for Robbie Williams’ headline performance at BST Hyde Park in July.

What could Robbie Williams perform at BST Hyde Park 2024?

We’re banking on him performing some of his greatest hits - “Angels,” “Let Me Entertain You” and hopefully his cover of “Freedom” when he first embarked on his solo career.

But the safer bet would be to look at his most recent performance during his “XXV” tour and what he performed on December 8 2024 at Planai-Stadion, Schladming, Austria (credit: Setlist.FM)

Hey Wow Yeah Yeah Let Me Entertain You Land of 1000 Dances (Chris Kenner cover) Strong Come Undone Could It Be Magic (Barry Manilow cover) Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis cover) Back for Good (Take That song) Love My Life Supreme Candy Feel Kids Rock DJ

Encore:

Merry Xmas Everybody (Slade cover) (Tour Debut) She's the One (World Party cover) Angels Let Me Entertain You / Strong / Come Undone / Candy / Feel / Angels

Who else is headlining this BST Hyde Park 2024?

A pretty impressive line-up once again this year, with a little bit of music for a younger audience and a little bit of classical music for those wanting a little culture during their summer holidays.

Links to the event-specific pages are included below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad