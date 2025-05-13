Robbie Williams slashes ticket prices for huge outdoor Edinburgh show at Murrayfield Stadium
With just over two weeks to go until he arrives in the Scottish Capital, the ‘Angels’ singer has announced a "surprise seat ticket offer" for his show at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, May 31 this year, with a 72-hour window opened on Monday for fans to snap up discount £42.50 tickets for his only scheduled Scottish concert.
Originally the cheapest standing ticket was available for £107.50 and the best seats on sale were an eye-watering £179. However, fans now have the opportunity to snap up discounted tickets here for the Edinburgh show, which will kick-off his latest UK tour.
The National reports that an email sent out to fans said: "From 10am on Monday, May 12, for just 72 hours, take a chance on our Robbie Williams Surprise Seat Ticket Offer and see the main man himself live at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium for just £42.50 (all fees included)."
The message goes on to explain that if you participate, you will get a randomly assigned seat at Murrayfield to see the former Take That man live on stage.
One disappointed fan said: “At one point the standing seats were £180 but they weren’t selling. I managed to get standing tickets for £100 but it is disappointing that artists cut the price last minute when the fans who bought tickets last year paid more.”
The price drop for Robbie Williams Murrayfield show this month is in direct contrast to ‘The Robster’s’ old foes Oasis, who sold out three nights at the largest stadium in Scotland this coming August, with tickets selling out in a couple of hours of going on sale last year, with a reported 15 million people trying to get tickets to see the Manchester Britpop heroes much anticipated return following their split in 2009.
In the last five years Robbie Williams, who has won a record 18 Brit Awards, has limited his releases to a Christmas album and a greatest hits compilation.
It’s the latest chapter in a remarkable career that started with boyband Take That, before he found ever greater success as a solo artist with seven UK number one singles and 13 UK number one albums, all but one of his 14 studio albums have reached the top spot.
Six of his albums are among the top 100 biggest-selling albums in the UK, while Progress, the album he wrote with Take That after the band reunited in 2010, is the second-fastest-selling album in UK chart history.
Robbie Williams will be supported by Rag ‘N’ Bone Man and Lottery Winners at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, May 31. With the surprise seat ticket offer running until 10am Thursday, May 14.