Britpop heroes Cast have been confirmed as the final support act on the Oasis sold out comeback tour next year, including their three Edinburgh shows.

After Richard Ashcroft was last week confirmed as the special guest for the UK and Ireland leg of the Oasis Live ‘25 tour, the line-up is now completed with the news that Cast will open at all 19 instantly sold-out shows.

Cast firmly have the Oasis seal-of-approval with Noel Gallagher previously describing the Liverpool band’s frontman John Power as being “as cosmic as the day is long.” Liam is also a big fan and chose Cast to join his ‘Definitely Maybe’ arena tour this past summer.

You only need to scratch the surface of Cast’s vast discography to see why the Gallaghers are such fans. Early, high-energy hits like ‘Alright’ and ‘Finetime’ are sure to fire up audiences from the outset, while anthemic slowburners such as ‘Sandstorm’ and ‘Walkaway’ are built for the biggest of stages.

Britpop legends Cast will join Oasis and their record-breaking sold out comeback tour in 2025. | Jim Mitcham

What’s more, their recent album ‘Love Is The Call’ more than matches the standard of their original era with highlights such as the title track, ‘Tomorrow Call My Name’ and ‘Faraway’.

Speaking about the support slot, John Power said: “I’m blown away at the reunion. Oasis are the voice of a generation and the songs that they wrote and sung were and still are the soundtrack to many people’s dreams. They are the people’s band.

“I’ve known Noel and Liam all through the years, we go way back. It’s been some ride, some journey. I’ve felt and known their music personally, as a fan. It inspired me as songwriter, it blew the whole scene open like nothing before and it reached way beyond the stratosphere.

“Everything changed. We were all part of that and we will all be part of this. Let the opening chords shimmer and shine next July.”

The adventures between Oasis and Cast have always been innately intertwined. Even before forming the band, Liam had been a huge fan of John’s previous group The La’s and rated them as equal to The Stone Roses.

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis, whose 2025 tour sold out amid concerns over pricing | Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA Wire

John and the Gallaghers were soon acquaintances, and their shared trail caught fire as ‘Supersonic’ sent Oasis stratospheric in 1994.

It was around this time that Oasis offered Cast a support slot after admiring John’s demos which became their debut album ‘All Change’. That show was where Cast were spotted and then promptly signed by Polydor Records.

Cast went on to play at numerous legendary Oasis gig highlights, from Paris to Irving Beach, Loch Lomond to Knebworth - and now that Oasis have reformed, it feels like Cast are the perfect choice to play such a momentous occasion.

Still featuring fellow founder members Liam ‘Skin’ Tyson (guitar) and Keith O’Neill (drums), Cast were one of the biggest bands of their era with three Top 10 albums which all reached Platinum or Silver certification, as well as seven Top 10 singles.

This year’s ‘Love Is The Call’ album achieved their strongest chart positions (#22 Official Albums,#3 Independent Albums,#5 Album Sales) and critical acclaim in 25 years.