The former frontman of 90s band The Verve has confirmed he will support Oasis at their record-breaking UK shows next summer, including the three dates in Edinburgh.

‘Bittersweet Symphony’ singer Richard Ashcroft has released a statement after rumours spread in recent weeks that he would join the Britpop legends on their sold-out reunion tour next year, saying “it’s time to create more memories”.

The Wigan rock legend has had close ties with the Manchester band since the 90s, with The Verve and Oasis supporting each other over the years and Noel Gallagher dedicating his ‘(What’s the Story?) Morning Glory’ album track ‘Cast No Shadow’ to Ashcroft.

Oasis are due to return next summer for a series of huge concerts in the UK and Ireland, including three nights at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh next August. | Photos by Lisa Ferguson and Simon Emmett

Confirming he will support Oasis on their 19-date UK and Ireland reunion tour next summer, Ashcroft said in a statement: “As a fan from day one I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis’s return was announced.

“I can say with no exaggeration that the songwriting talent of Noel and Liam’s pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work.

“It was the perfection of ‘Live Forever’ that forced me to try and write my own. They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy.

“Now it’s time to create more memories and I’m ready to bring it. See you next summer. Music is power.”

Oasis and Richard Ashcroft will perform at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on August 8, 9 and 12 next year. It has been widely rumoured that fellow Britpop legends Cast will also support the Manchester band on the record-breaking tour which an estimated 10 million tried to get tickets for, kicking off with two dates in Cardiff on July 4 and 5.

They will then return home to Manchester to perform five shows at Heaton Park, before five initial dates at Wembley Stadium in London. Additionally, the Gallagher’s will visit Ireland for a pair of concerts at Dublin’s Croke Park in August.

Following the conclusion of their sold-out North American tour, Oasis will then return to the UK again in September for two final shows at Wembley. They will then head to Australia for sold out shows in Sydney and Melbourne.