Ticketmaster, SeeTickets and GigsinScotland sites crash as Oasis 2025 tickets set to go on sale
Tickets for the concerts, including three dates at Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12, are set to go on sale at 9am this morning.
But anxious fans have already started flooding ticket sale websites, with Ticketmaster, SeeTickets and Gigs in Scotland all having experienced a surge in users.
Those trying to get their tickets on Ticketmaster have been placed in a queue to access the website, while error messages and holding pages are appearing for the others.
Many have taken to social media to complain about the situation. One said: “It was predicted that the demand would overwhelm their servers... For demand like this they need to bring back kiosks/box offices and let people queue.”
Another posted an image of a Ticketmaster message telling them they are number 413079 in the queue.
