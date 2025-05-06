Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is almost time for the final game as Squid Game season three is almost here 👀

Squid Game will conclude on Netflix this summer.

Streaming giant has dropped the first look at season three.

But when will the last episodes be released?

Squid Game has stunned fans by giving them the first look at the final season. Netflix is set to welcome fans back to the deadly games for one last time this summer.

After years of anticipation, Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) returned to the deadly competition at the end of 2024 - looking to shut it down after his traumatic experience in season one. The streaming giant had previously confirmed that the third season was coming in 2025 and would be the end of the show.

Prepare to return to the Squid Game with the first look at series three. Here’s all you need to know:

Take a first look at Squid Game season three

We have embedded the trailer for Squid Game in the article just above, it may take a few moments to load in so please be patient. It is a relatively short clip at just 84 seconds, but it offers fans plenty of tantalising hints.

It starts with one of the coffins being brought into the common area - clearly in the wake of the dramatic season two finale. It is opened to reveal Gi-Hun inside.

The trailer also shows clips of potential games set to feature in the final run of episodes, including a gumball machine with red and blue balls that each of the players take it in turns to use. But the teaser really doesn’t give much away at all.

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game S3 | No Ju-han/Netflix

What to expect from Squid Game season three?

Netflix has released a brief synopsis for the final season of Squid Game. It reads: “A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix’s most popular series finds Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, at his lowest point yet.

“But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences.

“Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst. Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?”

When does Squid Game season three release?

The final episodes of the blockbuster TV show are set to arrive on Friday June 27 - just in time for the weekend. Netflix users can expect the episodes to be released at around 8am GMT, based on the streaming service’s usual release schedule.

All of the season three episodes will be available on June 27.

