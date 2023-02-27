After a long wait, the highly anticipated Outer Banks season 3 dropped on Netflix last week. Fans instantly binged the series joining John B and the Pogues on their latest adrenaline filled treasure hunting adventure. Now fans are asking the same thing…when is OBX4 coming out?

In true OBX fashion fans were left with a small cliffhanger setting up the next adventure for our favourite crew. Beware, there are spoilers ahead…

For those of you who have made it to the end of the season, you’ll know the feeling of relief when the Pogues are seen together, safe, and actually getting recognised for finding the lost treasure of El Dorado.

But of course, Just when it looked like the Pogues had made it, living their best kook life and following their dreams, a man approaches them, asking them to look at a captain’s log from 1718. When they ask who the captain was he responds, ‘Edward Teach…Blackbeard’, to which John B replies with a smirk ‘‘Hot damn” - telling us that they are officially back in the treasure hunting game baby!

Luckily, we didn’t have to wait long for Netflix to confirm the next season of the show like previous years. In fact, OBX4 before season three event dropped and they did it in true Outer Banks fashion.

Netflix and Outer Banks hosted a huge outdoor event called ‘Poguelandia’ which gave 4,000 Pogues the chance to live their best OBX life IRL at Huntington Beach, California. The exciting event saw the whole crew in attendance and some musical performances from the likes of Lil Baby.

Fans had a good idea of what to expect, however, what they didn’t expect was the confirmation of season four. The news comes before the third season has even premiered, and shocked most, given the Netflix cancellation scandals of late.

So, yes, we will be heading back to OBX for a fourth run. But it might be the last. Show runner and co-creator Jonas Pate has previously spoken about Outer Banks running through to seasons four or five, telling Entertainment Weekly: "Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons. We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories."

So, when can we expect season four and who will return? Here’s everything you need to know about season four of Outer Banks.

When will season four come out?

The second season of the show was released on July 30, 2021 with Netflix confirming in December that the show would be returning for a third season. The show has been notorious for its quick turn around with fans barely waiting a year between the first and second season.

While there is no official release date yet, an anonymous source told DeuxMoi that production for the fourth season would kick off in May and the cast is expected to be in Charleston until the end of the year.

So, the creators of the show may be hoping for another quick turnaround, making it likely we will be getting more Pogue-filled adventures in 2024.

Full cast

Every season the OBX crew gets bigger, season three was no different with the likes of Andy McQueen as Carlos Singh, Fiona Palomo, and Lou Ferrigno Jr. joining the cast. So there will no doubt be more characters introduced to get in the way of the Pogue’s and Blackbeards treasure.

While it looked like McQueen’s character met his demise in the last episode of the season, we didn’t see a body, and that’s a rule that has been cemented in the OBX universe since John B first refused to sign Big John’s death certificate. McQueen did such a great job, and it seems a shame to lose out on more of Carlos Singh tormenting the Pogue’s.

Sadly, there are some characters who definitely won’t be returning. Both key fathers in the story died in the final episode of season three. Bye bye Ward Cameron (played by Charles Esten), and Big John (played by Charles Halford).

We rounded up the characters who will likely return in the next season, yes, we included Carla Limbrey and you can read about why in our piece on the show setting up her entering her ultimate villain era .

Here’s the full cast of characters that could return in season four:

Chase Stokes - John B Routledge

Madelyn Cline - Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey - Kiara “Kie” Carrera

Johnathan Daviss - Pope Heyward

Carlacia Grant - Cleo

Rudy Pankow - JJ Maybank

Austin North - Topper

Drew Starkey - Rafe Cameron

Cullen Moss - Deputy Shoupe

Julia Antonelli - Wheezie Cameron

Caroline Arapoglou - Rose

E. Roger Mitchell - Heyward

Samantha Soule - Anna Carrera

Elizabeth Mitchell - Carla Limbrey

How to watch Outer Banks

All episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution

