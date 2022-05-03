Charity walk returns to Midlothian this weekend

Cancelled in 2020 and 2021, the Walk of Hope was first held in 2015 to raise money for Chris's House (Centre for Help, Response & Intervention Surrounding Suicide), the first 24 hour non-medical crisis centre in Scotland.

The event takes place at 4.15am on Saturday at Shawfair Park and Ride, to begin the walk while the sky is still dark and finish as dawn breaks.

See www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/walk-of-hope-midlothian-2022-tickets-287824560007 for more details.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous Midlothian Walk of Hope.