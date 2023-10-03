Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Zoo has announced exciting plans for this year’s Winter Village with an ice rink being part of its festivities for the very first time.

Launching on December 1, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) is welcoming visitors to enjoy ice-less skating on a synthetic rink, browse festive market stalls, take part in a wreath making class, and of course, meet Santa and Mrs Claus in their grotto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Winter Village will be open during daytime hours and selected evenings from December until January 7 2024. Entry to the Christmas market is free with valid entry to Edinburgh Zoo and evening access to Winter Village, skating tickets (for Rockhopper Rink) and Santa’s grotto must be booked separately.

Most Popular

Edinburgh Zoo’s Christmas market will run from December 1 to January 7. Photo: Twycross Zoo

Lindsay Ross, events and experiences manager at RZSS, said, “The festive season is an exciting time of year and Edinburgh Zoo’s Winter Village will be the perfect way for the whole family to celebrate. With activities and events for everyone to enjoy, we are especially thrilled to invite visitors to Rockhopper Rink this year to experience a wonderful winter moment with an environmentally friendly twist.”

Lindsay added: “Whether you take part in one of our wreath making classes, have breakfast with Santa and Mrs Claus, or skate on Rockhopper Rink, every visit will support our wildlife conservation charity continue its vital work around the world, protecting species and creating deeper connections for people and nature.”

Prices for Rockhopper Rink are £9 for adults and children (£6.50 for members) during daytime hours and £11 (£8.50 for members) for evening sessions. Children must be aged three or over and all children under eight must be supervised by an adult. Zoo admission tickets are not required for evening sessions and spectators can also attend for a £2 fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad