Cycling Championships 2023: Edinburgh in spotlight as Men's Elite Road Race gets under way
Some of the world’s greatest cyclists gathered in Edinburgh today to take part in the UCI Cycling World Championships’ Men’s Elite Road Race.
The race kicked off in Holyrood Park, before cyclists made their way up the Royal Mile, through the Old Town and under Edinburgh Castle. The route then takes them towards Stockbridge and Queensferry. The 270km race will eventually finish up in Glasgow’s George Square.
Hundreds of Edinburgh people turned out to watch as the huge event got under way, with many having cheered on the cyclists as they passed through the city. There are road closures and bus diversions in place into the afternoon, and residents have been urged to plan ahead.