The spotlight was on Edinburgh as some of the world’s greatest cyclists gathered in the city

Some of the world’s greatest cyclists gathered in Edinburgh today to take part in the UCI Cycling World Championships’ Men’s Elite Road Race.

The race kicked off in Holyrood Park, before cyclists made their way up the Royal Mile, through the Old Town and under Edinburgh Castle. The route then takes them towards Stockbridge and Queensferry. The 270km race will eventually finish up in Glasgow’s George Square.

Hundreds of Edinburgh people turned out to watch as the huge event got under way, with many having cheered on the cyclists as they passed through the city. There are road closures and bus diversions in place into the afternoon, and residents have been urged to plan ahead.

1 . UCI World Cycling Championships 2023 Hundreds of cyclists from across the globe took to the streets of Edinburgh today as part of the championships. Photo: Neil Johnstone Photo Sales

2 . UCI World Cycling Championships 2023 Team GB pound the pavements as they take part in the World Cycling Championships. Photo: Neil Johnstone Photo Sales

3 . UCI World Cycling Championships 2023 Spectators stand at the starting line to watch all the cyclists set off. Photo: Neil Johnstone Photo Sales

4 . UCI World Cycling Championships 2023 Hundreds of people gathered in the city to watch the cyclists set off. Photo: Neil Johnstone Photo Sales