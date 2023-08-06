News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Cycling Championships 2023: Edinburgh in spotlight as Men's Elite Road Race gets under way

The spotlight was on Edinburgh as some of the world’s greatest cyclists gathered in the city
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 6th Aug 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 10:38 BST

Some of the world’s greatest cyclists gathered in Edinburgh today to take part in the UCI Cycling World Championships’ Men’s Elite Road Race.

The race kicked off in Holyrood Park, before cyclists made their way up the Royal Mile, through the Old Town and under Edinburgh Castle. The route then takes them towards Stockbridge and Queensferry. The 270km race will eventually finish up in Glasgow’s George Square.

Hundreds of Edinburgh people turned out to watch as the huge event got under way, with many having cheered on the cyclists as they passed through the city. There are road closures and bus diversions in place into the afternoon, and residents have been urged to plan ahead.

Hundreds of cyclists from across the globe took to the streets of Edinburgh today as part of the championships.

1. UCI World Cycling Championships 2023

Hundreds of cyclists from across the globe took to the streets of Edinburgh today as part of the championships. Photo: Neil Johnstone

Photo Sales
Team GB pound the pavements as they take part in the World Cycling Championships.

2. UCI World Cycling Championships 2023

Team GB pound the pavements as they take part in the World Cycling Championships. Photo: Neil Johnstone

Photo Sales
Spectators stand at the starting line to watch all the cyclists set off.

3. UCI World Cycling Championships 2023

Spectators stand at the starting line to watch all the cyclists set off. Photo: Neil Johnstone

Photo Sales
Hundreds of people gathered in the city to watch the cyclists set off.

4. UCI World Cycling Championships 2023

Hundreds of people gathered in the city to watch the cyclists set off. Photo: Neil Johnstone

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:EdinburghOld TownEdinburgh CastleGlasgow