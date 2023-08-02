Several Edinburgh roads will be closed from Saturday evening until midday on Sunday

The UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 is coming to Edinburgh this weekend and residents are advised to plan travel arrangements in advance ahead of the Men’s Elite Road Race on Sunday.

The 270km race from Edinburgh to Glasgow gets underway at 9:30am at Holyrood Park, travels up the Royal Mile and down the Mound before passing through Stockbridge and along Queensferry Road. Competitors will then cross the Firth of Forth via the Queensferry Crossing enroute to Glasgow’s George Square.

Road closures vary in length from 20 minutes on Sunday (August 6) with other roads closed for 15 hours across Saturday evening and into Sunday afternoon. There will also be a series of rolling road closures that are expected to last 10 minutes.

As well as the local road closures in the city, the M90 northbound is expected to be closed from M9 Junction 1A for around an hour to protect motorists and race participants. The A90 northbound from the Barnton junction will be closed from around 9.30am until the race participants are all across the Queensferry Crossing. Diversions will be put in place for any restricted routes offering alternative routes.

For a full list of Edinburgh road closures this weekend click to the next page.

Rolling road closures

St Mary Street – Jeffery Street at Canongate/ High Street 9:25am to 9:35am

North Bridge - South Bridge at High Street 09:25am to 9:35am

Princess Street at The Mound/ Hanover Street 9:25am to 9:35am

Queen Street at Hanover Street/ Queen Street Gardens East 9:25am to 9:35am

East Fettes Avenue – Comley Bank Avenue at Comely Bank Road 9:30am to 9:40am

Orchard Brae – Crewe Road South at Comely Bank Road 9:30am to 9:40am

Telford Road – Strachan Road at A90 Hillhouse Road 9:30am to 9:40am

Quality Street - Craigcrook Road at A90 Queensferry Road 9:30am to 9:40am

Whitehouse Road – Maybury Road A90 Queensferry Road 9:45am to 9:55am

Bus Diversions

11 bus routes will see diversions in place on Sunday. Depending on the bus service the diversions will last from one to seven hours.

Between 06:30 – 13:45

Service 35Between Chambers Street and Easter Road, buses will divert via South Bridge, North Bridge, Waterloo Place and Regent Road in both directions.

Between 08:45 – 09:45

Services 23 and 27

Between George IV Bridge and Dundas Street, buses will divert via Chambers Street, South Bridge, North Bridge, Leith Street, Broughton Street, London Street, Drummond Place and Great King Street in both directions.

Service 24

Between the West End and Comely Bank Roundabout, buses will divert via South Charlotte Street, Charlotte Square, Hope Street, Queensferry Street, Dean Bridge, Queensferry Road and Orchard Brae in both directions.

Service 29Between Nicolson Square and Comely Bank Roundabout, buses will divert via Potterrow, Lauriston Place, Earl Grey Street, Lothian Road, Princes Street, South Charlotte Street, Charlotte Square, Hope Street, Queensferry Street, Dean Bridge, Queensferry Road and Orchard Brae in both directions.

Service 36Between Lothian Road and Broughton Road, buses will divert via Princes Street, Frederick Street, Queen Street, York Place, Leith Street Gyratory, Elm Row, Leith Walk and McDonald Road in both directions.

Between 09:00 – 10:00

Service 38Between Ravelston Dykes and the Comely Bank Roundabout, buses will divert via Ravelston Dykes, Queensferry Terrace, Queensferry Road and Orchard Brae in both directions.

Service 21Between the Crewe Toll Roundabout and Drum Brae Roundabout, buses will divert via Crewe Road South, Orchard Brae, Queensferry Road, Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes, Murrayfield Road, Corstorphine Road and St. Johns Road in both directions.

Between 09:00 – 10:30

Service 47Between Queensferry Road and Davidson’s Mains, buses will divert via Orchard Brae, Crewe Road South and Ferry Road in both directions. Service 47 will terminate at Cramond and will be unable to serve Barnton and Cammo during this time.

Skylink 200Between Groathill Road North and Drum Brae Drive, buses will divert via Telford Road, Crewe Road South, Orchard Brae, Queensferry Road, Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes, Murrayfield Road, Corstorphine Road and Clermiston Road in both directions.Between 09:00 – 11:30

Service 43Between Queensferry Road (Stewart’s Melville) and The Loan (Queensferry), buses will divert via Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes, Murrayfield Road, Corstorphine Road, St. Johns Road, Glasgow Road, the A8, Newbridge Roundabout, the A89, (B800) New Liston Road, Station Road and (B907) Kirkliston Road in both directions.

1 . UCI World Cycling Championships: All Edinburgh road closures Several Edinburgh roads will be closed from Saturday evening until midday on Sunday this weekend Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

2 . Queens Drive, Horse Wynd and Dukes Walk Queens Drive, Horse Wynd and Dukes Walk will close at 6:30pm on Saturday, August 5 and reopen on Sunday, August 6 at 12pm Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . New Street From midnight on August 5 until 1:45pm on Sunday, New Street will be closed between East Market Street and Canongate. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Royal Mile Several sections of the Royal Mile will be closed at different times. The Canongate will be closed from midnight on Saturday until 1:45pm on Sunday. The High Street will be closed between midnight on Saturday and 11:15am on Sunday between South Bridge and Bank Street with the section between St Mary’s Street and South Bridge reopening at 12pm. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales