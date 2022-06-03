Dalkeith Country Park Campsite returns this summer

The 1,000-acre estate will host its rural camping experience with a 60-pitch campsite set in a picturesque location next to the River Esk.
Remko Plooij, managing director of Dalkeith Country Park, said: “Our campsite is an ideal spot for families, friends and couples seeking a basic serene space to enjoy the beauty of Dalkeith Country Park and all that we offer here.”
The dog-friendly campsite offers small, medium and large pitches as well as pre-pitched tents for a minimum of two-night stays. Prices for the campsite start from £30 per night for two adults and from £46 per night for a family of four. Go to: www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/stay/campsite.