Dalkeith Country Park Campsite returns this summer

Dalkeith Country Park is set to re-open the gates to the summer campsite from July 15 to mid-August for a summer getaway closer to home.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 1:00 pm

The 1,000-acre estate will host its rural camping experience with a 60-pitch campsite set in a picturesque location next to the River Esk.

Remko Plooij, managing director of Dalkeith Country Park, said: “Our campsite is an ideal spot for families, friends and couples seeking a basic serene space to enjoy the beauty of Dalkeith Country Park and all that we offer here.”

The dog-friendly campsite offers small, medium and large pitches as well as pre-pitched tents for a minimum of two-night stays. Prices for the campsite start from £30 per night for two adults and from £46 per night for a family of four. Go to: www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/stay/campsite.

Dalkeith Country Park is the place to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.