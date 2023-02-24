A historic estate will be transformed into a puppy paradise for the ‘Doggies' Day Out’ event in Cockenzie and Port Seton.

The dog festival will be held at Cockenzie House and Gardens in East Lothian from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, February 25. Stalls selling treats, handmade dog bandanas, collars, toys and more will be spread across the gardens. Owners can also be treated to a snack or a coffee, as stands will be selling hot food and drinks – as well as pup cups for the dogs.

On the day, there will also be a variety of activities to entertain pets and their owners. Owners can learn how to help their furry friends if they get in trouble, as Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home will be doing first aid demonstrations. Local dog walking and doggie daycare businesses, like Happy Tails Of East Lothian and The Dog Den Musselburgh, will also be in attendance

Dogs and their owners will be welcomed to Cockenzie House and Gardens in East Lothian for a 'Doggies' Day Out'. (Photo credit: Mike Wilkinson)

Organisers advertising the ‘Doggies' Day Out’ festival said: “Bring your posh pooches for a pawsome day at our Doggies' Day Out! Stalls, activities, food and more, we've got something for everyone!”. However, they urged owners to keep pups on their leads, writing: “Doggies on leads at all times, it's going to be busy so make sure your pup is chilled out.”