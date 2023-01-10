Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home in Seafield announced at the end of November 2022 it was facing an “uncertain future” after the rise in gas and electricity bills, and could be forced to close. The charity takes care of hundreds of dogs and cats each year, but has seen an unprecedented number of pets needing rehomed during the cost of living crisis.

This has coupled with its own increase in bills – this year’s electricity supplies expecting to cost an estimated £31,160, while the gas bill is expected to top £63,735 – saw the charity brought to its knees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this week Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home took to social media to thank the public for a surge in donations following its winter appeal. It wrote: “Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts. It’s still a difficult time for the Home. Our overall running costs, including the huge hike in our energy bills, means we need an additional £350,000 this year.

Edinburgh cat and dog home: Local animal charity will not be closing its doors for now after surge in donations

"The Home has been part of the community for 139 years and we want to reassure you all that we will not be closing our doors. Too many pets and people rely on our services. The only way we can keep going for them is with the continued support from you. On behalf of all the pets and people we support, THANK YOU.”

More information about how to support the charity can be found on the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home website.