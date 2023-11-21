With so many events taking place in the Edinburgh over the forthcoming Christmas period, we’ve taken a look at some great things to do in the Capital this festive season.
The creative team behind Castle of Light has unveiled this year’s ‘Magic and Mystery’ themed interactive light trail at Edinburgh Castle, as the countdown to Christmas begins.
You could also visit the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where special events for all ages are taking place. While elsewhere in the Capital there are gin distillery tours, wreath-making workshops and a dark Christmas Carol puppet show for adults. And, there is also a free community nativity trail taking place in Blackhall just three days before Christmas day itself. And in Midlothian, there are Christmas workshops at Dalkeith Country Park over the next month, with a fun 1k Elf Dash taking place there to let the little ones run off some of their Christmas energy.
The Christmas events programme at Dalkeith Country Park runs from Saturday, November 25 until Sunday, December 24. The Midlothian park's Santa's workshop will host cookie decorating, Christmas crafting, elf storytelling and gingerbread house making workshops. Some of The Park’s festive workshops have already sold out with a few places open for booking. Adults can enjoy Christmas wreath making workshops at the park's Restoration Yard - using foliage foraged from the Dalkeith Country Park estate. Scott’s Apothecary is set to host a range of apothecary workshops on December 2 and 3, where attendees will get to make their own natural candles, perfumes and bath bombs, to enjoy themselves or to give as thoughtful gifts. And for families with excitable little ones, the 1k Elf Dash on December 17 is the perfect way to run off some of that extra Christmas energy. Ramping up the fun factor on this family outing – prizes will be given for the best festively dressed elf and most jolly dressed-up dog. For more information and tickets, go to www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/christmas_2023/. Photo: Ditte Solgaard, First Light
A magnificent Christmas tree in the wood-panelled Throne Room is the centrepiece for the displays at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. In the Café at the Palace in the Mews courtyard, visitors can enjoy homemade mince pies, Christmas cake and mulled wine surrounded by wreaths and garlands. Decadent Christmas-themed Afternoon Tea can also be booked in advance.
Visitors interested in learning how monarchs have celebrated Christmas over the centuries – from exchanging Christmas cards and personal gifts to holding festive pantomimes – can hear short talks held on Thursdays throughout December.
A programme of festive music will be performed in evening Christmas concerts on Sunday, 10 and Monday, 11 December, concluding with a glass of wine and mince pies.
A special version of Royal Rhyme Time: Festive Fling on Monday, 4 December will give toddlers and their parents or carers the chance to celebrate through interactive storytelling, songs, and rhymes. On Mary, Queen of Scots' birthday, Friday, 8 December, a special evening event at the Palace will explore life at Mary's court.
The Carols and Crafts: Christmas Activity Day on Saturday, 16 December gives families the chance to try their hand at making either clay decorations, inspired by the Palace's 17th -century interiors, or Christmas crackers, a Victorian invention. There will also be local choirs performing songs.
And, with dates in November and December, visitors can enjoy private evening tours of the State Apartments at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, taking in the magic of the Palace once the doors have closed to visitors for the day. Tickets and visitor information available at www.rct.uk. Photo: David Cheskin
Edinburgh’s most iconic landmark will once again welcome locals and visitors alike to experience an immersive after-dark walking trail – with this year’s brand new show focused on tales of magic, mystery and spectacular sorcery from Scotland’s past. Castle of Light: Magic and Mystery will run for six weeks throughout the festive season, on select dates from November 24 until January 3. Tickets are available to purchase now (adult tickets: £22), with concession rates, family tickets and Historic Scotland members’ discounts available. A special ‘access night’ will also take place on Sunday 3 December designed to cater for people with additional support needs, including autism and dementia. For more information and to get your tickets, visit www.CastleofLight.scot. Advance booking required. Photo: Historic Environment Scotland
Get ready to embark on a magical journey like no other as Craigies' Farm presents "Santa Adventure," an enchanting Christmas event that promises to transport you to a world of twinkling lights, festive wonder, and heartwarming moments. Craigie’s Farm have teamed up with NL Productions to transform their polytunnels into a dazzling display of colourful lights, creating an immersive lighting experience that will leave you spellbound. Also taking place is, A Quest to Save Christmas. Santa Claus has encountered a problem of epic proportions - he's lost the magical word that powers the start of his sleigh. Now, it's up to you to join this magical quest and help Santa recover the missing word. Dates: December 2/3/9/10/16/17 and 23, 9am – 5pm each day. For more information, ticket bookings, and updates, go to https://craigies.co.uk/. Photo: Submitted