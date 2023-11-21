2 . The Palace of Holyroodhouse

A magnificent Christmas tree in the wood-panelled Throne Room is the centrepiece for the displays at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. In the Café at the Palace in the Mews courtyard, visitors can enjoy homemade mince pies, Christmas cake and mulled wine surrounded by wreaths and garlands. Decadent Christmas-themed Afternoon Tea can also be booked in advance. Visitors interested in learning how monarchs have celebrated Christmas over the centuries – from exchanging Christmas cards and personal gifts to holding festive pantomimes – can hear short talks held on Thursdays throughout December. A programme of festive music will be performed in evening Christmas concerts on Sunday, 10 and Monday, 11 December, concluding with a glass of wine and mince pies. A special version of Royal Rhyme Time: Festive Fling on Monday, 4 December will give toddlers and their parents or carers the chance to celebrate through interactive storytelling, songs, and rhymes. On Mary, Queen of Scots' birthday, Friday, 8 December, a special evening event at the Palace will explore life at Mary's court. The Carols and Crafts: Christmas Activity Day on Saturday, 16 December gives families the chance to try their hand at making either clay decorations, inspired by the Palace's 17th -century interiors, or Christmas crackers, a Victorian invention. There will also be local choirs performing songs. And, with dates in November and December, visitors can enjoy private evening tours of the State Apartments at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, taking in the magic of the Palace once the doors have closed to visitors for the day. Tickets and visitor information available at www.rct.uk. Photo: David Cheskin