The Forth 1 Big Wheel returns as part of the Christmas Market at East Princes Street Gardens on Friday (November 25). Tickets are now on sale for you to enjoy stunning views of the city this Christmas time. Here’s everything you need to know about the iconic attraction, including when it’s open, how to book, and what to expect.

Edinburgh Christmas Big Wheel: How to get tickets

Tickets are on sale now, and are date-specific but there are no set time slots – admission is on a first come, first served basis. Family tickets are also available – for four people with a maximum of two adults. Children aged 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder. If you can toddle you need a ticket, if you can’t you go free. Tickets are valid for one visit at any time on the date you select. Edinburgh residents with proof of their EH postcode will receive a 20 per cent discount.

The Edinburgh Big Wheel 2022.

Edinburgh Christmas Big Wheel opening times

The Edinburgh city centre attraction will be run from Friday, November 25 until January 3, open daily from 10am-10pm, with the last admission each day at 9.45pm. Except on: November 25 (2pm-10pm), December 24 (10am-8pm), December 25 (closed), December 26 (12pm-8pm), December 31 (10am-6pm) and January 1 (12pm-8pm).

The enclosed weather-proof pods on the big wheel can take up to six people and feature an informative soundtrack by some of Forth 1’s DJs. The Big Wheel will run alongside the Edinburgh Christmas Market, also situated in East Princes Street this festive period.

