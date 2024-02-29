Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The producers of the hit West End production, Tina – The Tina Turner musical, are delighted to announce the first ever UK and Ireland tour, arriving in Edinburgh next year.

The tribute show, dedicated to the memory of 'The Best' singer, who passed away in May last year, will be at the Edinburgh Playhouse from November 11-22, 2025, with casting to be announced soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Tuesday, March 5, with ATG+ members getting access the day before.

Tina continues to run in the West End at the Aldwych Theatre, where it has played for over five years following its world premiere, receiving critical acclaim, and breaking all Box Office records at the venue. It is currently booking until May next year, making it the longest running show to ever run at the Aldwych.

The musical tribute to the legendary American singer will embark on a UK tour in 2025 following a record-breaking run at the West End.

The production is also a global success, with eight productions having opened worldwide since 2018, including on Broadway and across North America, Germany, Spain, Netherlands and Australia. The show is currently on tour in both North America and Australia.

Producer Tali Pelman said: “Tina Turner played to packed out arenas across the UK and Ireland throughout her extensive career. We’re thrilled to now be able to bring her extraordinary story to stages across the UK and Ireland for the first time, celebrating the life and times of a truly inspirational woman whose story continues to move and elate audiences around the world every night.”

Casting for the Tina tour is to be announced soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musical tells the story of legendary artist Tina Turner, the twelve-time Grammy Award winning Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her iconic hits, including The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Private Dancer and River Deep, Mountain High, the musical is an inspiring true story of a woman who dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers and defy the bounds of age, gender, and race to conquer the world against all odds.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall, with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina, The Tina Turner Musical is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, and wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates.