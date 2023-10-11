Edinburgh Halloween: 'Howloween' at The Boozy Cow pub for dogs' Halloween party
Edinburgh city centre pub to host a special Halloween treat for our four legged friends
Edinburgh city centre pub The Boozy Cow is to host its first ever Halloween party for dogs at the end of this month.
Halloween isn't usually the most dog-friendly celebration in our calendars, but with the Frederick Street pub and restaurant’s dog party, your furry friend can take centre stage. With doggy Halloween activities, a runway for showing off their costumes, photo opportunities and more, it really is the perfect ‘howloween’ pooch party to enjoy with your four-legged pals.
The party will run from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, October 28, with attendees urged to make sure to arrive sharp for the Halloween costume competition.