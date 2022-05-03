The completion certificate for Meadowbank Sports Centre was recently issued to the main contractors Graham Construction, allowing the project to progress to the next stage.

Edinburgh Leisure is now preparing the building for opening. While an official date has not been announced, the centre is expected to open around the start of the summer holidays.

The original Meadowbank was built for the 1970 Commonwealth Games and was used by various clubs and sporting celebrities. The flagship venue was closed in December 2017 to make way for a new state-of-the-art sports centre for people in Edinburgh and beyond to enjoy.

The new sports centre was originally scheduled to re-open in 2020, but the pandemic and issues with building supplies caused delays to the process.

The space will include an outdoor athletics track with jumps space and 500 seat stand, an outdoor throwing area, two FIFA 1 3G pitches, two multi-sport games halls, three fitness studios, two squash courts, a combat studio gym, a boxing gym, a gymnastics hall, a 60m six lane indoor athletics track and jumps space, a cafe and meeting rooms.

June Peebles, CEO of Edinburgh Leisure said: “We’re delighted that the finishing line is now in sight for the opening of this new flagship venue. The opportunity to be involved in such a major build project is special and I’m very grateful to the City of Edinburgh Council for involving Edinburgh Leisure in all aspects of this exciting investment into the City’s wellbeing. It’s been great to be involved in the project from day one however the level of excitement has certainly increased as we begin preparations for opening”.

“The new Meadowbank will undoubtedly pick up where the old Meadowbank left off; providing countless opportunities for generations to come to participate in physical activity and sport. New sporting memories will be created, and we can’t wait to welcome the people of Edinburgh and beyond, into the new venue.”

June Peebles further explained: “Now that the completion certificate has been issued, we will be spending the following weeks with final snagging, fit out items, finalising operating arrangements and a comprehensive staff training programme before we finally open the building. So, keep your eyes on social media and Edinburgh Leisure’s website for more announcements about the official opening date. We can’t wait to welcome you into the impressive new Meadowbank.”

Council Leader Adam McVey said: “It’s great news that this latest milestone has been reached today, which means the new Meadowbank Sports Centre is one step closer to throwing its doors open to the public. This glimpse behind-the-scenes shows what we’ve got to look forward to – one of the country’s top community sports centres with some of the most state-of-the-art fitness facilities in the UK.

“We’ve been working closely with Edinburgh Leisure throughout the development of this flagship project to make sure that the centre provides the very best in sport and physical activity, while prioritising participation and accessibility.

The athletics track at the new Meadowbank Sports Centre.