Animal lovers have been left disappointed after Edinburgh Zoo announced that its webcam streams will be unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Until now, fans of Edinburgh Zoo’s many animals have been able to keep a close eye on what they have been getting up to thanks to the zoo’s live webcam streams. Edinburgh Zoo’s website has links to webcams in the panda, penguin, tiger, koala, lion and giraffe enclosures but, for the last few days, these have not been working.

And the zoo has now confirmed that the issue, which many thought may have been caused by a technical fault, is actually due to an external company pulling out of the service.

Animal lovers are usually able to watch Yang Guang and Tian Tian, Edinburgh Zoo’s much-loved giant pandas, on a live webcam stream

A spokesman for Edinburgh Zoo said: “Thank you all so much for being so patient while our teams work to find a solution. Unfortunately the external company who hosted our webcam streams are no longer able to provide this service.

"Rest assured we are working hard behind the scenes to plan the future of our live webcams but sadly, it may take some time before they are fully up and running again.”

But the zoo confirmed that fans will still be able to get their animal fix thanks to footage which has been compiled of the popular penguins and pandas. The spokesman said: “We are looking for some special opportunities to bring you extra content from the animals you love to watch as soon as possible. Keep an eye on our social channels for all the latest animal news. Thank you so much for your support and patience.

"In the meantime, we have compiled lots of footage from Penguins Rock and Yang Guang’s house so you can catch up. We hope to have a more permanent solution for you all soon.”