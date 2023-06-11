News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Zoo: 12 photos of the cutest baby animals born at Edinburgh Zoo over the years

Some tiny babies have been welcomed at Edinburgh Zoo recently
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 12th Feb 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST

These are some of the cutest baby animals born at Edinburgh Zoo.

Founded in 1913, the Edinburgh wildlife park has been the birthplace to hundreds of newborn animals over the years. The most recent arrival was announced last month, after a tiny L’Hoest’s monkey was born.

Here are 12 pictures of newborn animals born at Edinburgh Zoo in recent years.

A baby red panda named Ruby was born in summer 2021 at Edinburgh Zoo, to parents Ginger and Bruce. In this photo, the endangered red panda kit is receiving her first health check.

1. Red panda kit

The most recent arrival at Edinburgh Zoo was this baby L’Hoest’s monkey. The adorable youngster, who is only one month old, doesn't have a name yet.

2. Baby L'Hoest's monkey

The first Northern rockhopper chick of the season was born at Edinburgh Zoo in May. The penguin species are endangered, so keepers at the zoo said it was "really exciting" to welcome the tiny newborn.

3. Northern rockhopper chick

This newborn calf named Petal was another recent arrival at Edinburgh Zoo. The tiny baby Kirk’s dik-dik can be seen exploring the African Aviary enclosure alongside her mother Noodle..

4. Kirk’s dik-dik calf

