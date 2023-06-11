Here are 12 pictures of newborn animals born at Edinburgh Zoo in recent years.
1. Red panda kit
A baby red panda named Ruby was born in summer 2021 at Edinburgh Zoo, to parents Ginger and Bruce. In this photo, the endangered red panda kit is receiving her first health check. Photo: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland
2. Baby L'Hoest's monkey
The most recent arrival at Edinburgh Zoo was this baby L’Hoest’s monkey. The adorable youngster, who is only one month old, doesn't have a name yet. Photo: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland
3. Northern rockhopper chick
The first Northern rockhopper chick of the season was born at Edinburgh Zoo in May. The penguin species are endangered, so keepers at the zoo said it was "really exciting" to welcome the tiny newborn. Photo: Edinburgh Zoo
4. Kirk’s dik-dik calf
This newborn calf named Petal was another recent arrival at Edinburgh Zoo. The tiny baby Kirk’s dik-dik can be seen exploring the African Aviary enclosure alongside her mother Noodle.. Photo: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland