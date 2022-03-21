The female quadruplets, who were born in November 2021 to parents Barry and Luna, have been named Esk, Isla, Yarrow and Ury.

Almost 800 of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) members and otter adopters voted for the kits’ names, which continue the river-inspired theme of their siblings - Garry, Clyde and Eden.

The parents, Barry and Luna, arrived at Edinburgh Zoo in 2020, and welcomed their first set of kits in January last year.

Andrew Laing, senior animal keeper at Edinburgh Zoo said: “We are thrilled so many of our amazing members and otter adopters voted to name our adorable pups.

It is a great way to give back to the people whose dedicated support allows us to care for all of our animals and carry out our important conservation work around the world.”

Wild populations of Asian small-clawed otters are in decline, as a result of habitat loss and destruction.

Edinburgh Zoo’s otters are part of the European Endangered Species Programme, which provides a safeguard for some of the world’s most vulnerable species.

Mr Laing added: “Barry and Luna have previously proved themselves to be very attentive parents and can often be seen with their pups playing in their stream.

With the addition of the four girls, we now have nine otters here at the zoo.

The species live in family groups consisting of a mum and dad then their older offspring who help raise the younger ones.”

