The baby was born at the zoo to mum Noodle and dad Drax. Keepers have chosen a floral-inspired name for the female youngster, who is called Petal. Visitors to Edinburgh Zoo can now spot her exploring the African Aviary enclosure with her mum by her side.

The zoo is now home to five Kirk’s dik-diks. The species are one of the smallest types of antelope in the world and are native to the grasslands of Eastern Africa. As a newborn, Petal is tiny, but even adults dik-dik’s only grow to a height of 40cm. The species get its name from the unique ‘dik-dik’ sound the animals make when afraid. When startled, Dik-dik's jump out from their hiding place and run in a series of zig-zag leaps, while making this call, to confuse predators.