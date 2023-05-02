News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Zoo share first photo of new baby Kirk’s dik-dik calf born at the wildlife charity

A tiny new arrival has been welcomed to Edinburgh Zoo

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:15 BST

Edinburgh Zoo has shared the first photos of a newborn Kirk’s dik-dik calf.

The baby was born at the zoo to mum Noodle and dad Drax. Keepers have chosen a floral-inspired name for the female youngster, who is called Petal. Visitors to Edinburgh Zoo can now spot her exploring the African Aviary enclosure with her mum by her side.

The zoo is now home to five Kirk’s dik-diks. The species are one of the smallest types of antelope in the world and are native to the grasslands of Eastern Africa. As a newborn, Petal is tiny, but even adults dik-dik’s only grow to a height of 40cm. The species get its name from the unique ‘dik-dik’ sound the animals make when afraid. When startled, Dik-dik's jump out from their hiding place and run in a series of zig-zag leaps, while making this call, to confuse predators.

Newborn calf Petal with her mother Noodle at Edinburgh Zoo. (Photo credit: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland)Newborn calf Petal with her mother Noodle at Edinburgh Zoo. (Photo credit: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland)
    Edinburgh Zoo have shared the first pictures of the new Kirk's dik-dik calf. (Photo credit: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland)Edinburgh Zoo have shared the first pictures of the new Kirk's dik-dik calf. (Photo credit: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland)
