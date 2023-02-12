News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Zoo: 10 photos of adorable baby animals born at Edinburgh Zoo in recent years

Edinburgh Zoo has welcomed a bunch of cute baby animals over the years.

By Anna Bryan
2 hours ago

Founded in 1913, the Edinburgh wildlife park has been home to hundreds of newborn animals in its time. The most recent arrival was announced earlier this week, after two baby koala joeys emerged from their mother’s pouches.

Here are 10 pictures of cute baby animals born at Edinburgh Zoo in recent years.

1. Gentoo penguin chicks

Every year, Edinburgh Zoo welcomes the arrival of newly-hatched gentoo penguin chicks. Hatchlings stay in the nest for thirty days, while the parents take turns to feed and forage for their young offspring.

Photo: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland

2. Red panda kit

A baby red panda named Ruby was born in summer 2021 at Edinburgh Zoo, to parents Ginger and Bruce. In this photo, the endangered red panda kit is receiving her first health check.

Photo: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland

3. Baby tapir

In 2019, Edinburgh Zoo welcomed the arrival of a rare Malayan tapir. The newborn animal was named Megat after a public vote.

Photo: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland

4. Koala joeys

Two koala joeys recently emerged from their mothers pouches, after being born late last year at Edinburgh Zoo. When first born, baby koalas are no bigger than a jellybean.

Photo: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland

