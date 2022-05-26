On Facebook, the zoo posted a picture of two of its gentoo penguins, and asked visitors to “Be GENTOO with our things”.

The post read: “We're delighted to see so many enthusiastic faces but please remember that alongside respecting our team and other visitors, our wonderful exhibits and signage deserve the same treatment.”

“Anyone caught tampering with signs may be left to Kevin...”

Kevin is the zoo’s “naughtiest penguin”, who has a lifetime ban from the penguin parade for pecking at visitors.