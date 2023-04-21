Edinburgh Zoo welcome two baby twin armadillos and name one after The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal
Twin baby armadillos have been born at Edinburgh Zoo. The park has welcomed two large hairy pups, who were born last month in Edinburgh. One of the pups has been named after Pedro Pascal, a Hollywood actor best known for The Mandalorian and The Last Of Us. His brother was named Montezuma by keepers, inspired by the Aztec emperor. Vets at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland confirmed the gender of the two boys and also weighed the tiny five-week-old pups during their first routine health check.
The baby armadillos are still dependent on their mum and are currently spending most of their time inside their burrow. However, in the coming weeks, visitors to the zoo may be able to spot the pups as they begin to explore their enclosure and grow more confident. Pedro and Montezuma join the zoo’s existing large hairy armadillos – Diogo, Nymeria and Wyatt.