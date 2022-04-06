Bright Bus Tours has announced its new ‘Kids Go Free’ initiative, which launches today.

Kids aged 15 and under will be able to travel for free on the hop-on-hop-off service from today (April 6) until the close of business on Easter Monday, if accompanied by a fare paying adult.

Riders on the bus tour can take in the sights of Edinburgh Castle, the Royal Mile, the Scottish Parliament, and Holyrood Palace.

Tony Stewart, City Tours Manager at Bright Bus Tours, said: “We know how difficult it can be to keep the kids entertained for a full two weeks while they are off school, so we wanted to try and play our part in helping parents while also offering a fun and exciting way for the kids to take in all that Edinburgh has to offer.

“Whether you are visiting Edinburgh for the first time or live in the city and want to take in the historic sights of the capital, this is the perfect opportunity to do so at a fraction of the cost.”

Tickets are priced at £10 for an adult day ticket and need to be bought directly from the Bright Bus Tours street team or from the driver as you get on the bus. This offer is valid for up to three kids to experience Bright Bus Tours’ original City tour free of charge per adult.

Bright Bus Tours will offer free tours to kids accompanied by adults over the Easter school holidays. (Photo credit: Greg Macvean)

Bright Bus Tours operate every 15 minutes from 9am with the last tour departing St Andrew’s Square at 4pm.

