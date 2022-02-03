Family days out near me: Kirkliston - Conifox Adventure Park and Activity Centre has indoor and outdoor play equipment for children of all ages

With that in mind, you can weather-proof your weekend plans by choosing an attraction with the option of outdoor and indoor activities.

Name: Conifox Adventure Park

Description: An outdoor play area with off-road pedal tractors and a pedal tractor farm, a nine-hole Footgolf course, pedal go-karts, a giant jump pillow, trampolines, swings, balance beams, a rope bridge maze and flying fox.An indoor activity centre, opened at the end of year, has fun slides, toddler area, play frames, its own Toddler Town and a 400-seater cafe.

Location: Foxhall, Kirkliston, EH29 9ER. The attraction is only five minutes from Edinburgh Airport by car and can be accessed from the A90.

Suitable for: The Adventure Park is suitable for children of all ages and adults. The Activity Centre caters for children aged 12 and under, with a separate area of under-3s.

Entry costs: The two attractions must be booked separately. At peak times (weekends and holidays) tickets for a 90-minute session in the activity centre cost £9.95 for 12-24 months, £10.95 for 2-12 years and £2 for adults.Daily charges for the Adventure Park are £8 for children, £6 for adults and £3 for senior citizens. A family ticket (2+2) is available for £26. Visitors are advised to book Activity Centre tickets in advance to avoid disappointment. Families with pre-booked Activity Centre tickets will be eligible for a 50% discount on Adventure Park tickets on arrival at the reception desk.

Opening hours: Both attractions are open Wednesday to Sunday.During the winter months, the Adventure Park has two sessions daily, from 9.30am to 2.30pm and from 1pm to 4pm.The Activity Centre operates 90-minutes sessions, starting at 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm

What they say: “Lots of outdoor fun for adults and children of all ages. All equipment, apart from the children’s pedal tractor farm area, can be used by parents and children playing side by side."The Activity Centre is one of Edinburgh’s newest and biggest tourist attractions for families.”

What visitors say: “Kids absolutely adore this place, so much to do. It gets pretty busy and you do have to keep on the move to stay away from other adults to maintain distancing.”"A fantastic day out for families with every age group catered for.”“I arrived with three girls almost high school age (P7) and was told they couldn’t get in the adventure area without an adult”

Look out for: Don’t take your dog. They’re not allowed into the Adventure Park or Activity Centre.

Parking: On-site parking is free

Facilities: Visitors have access to toilets and baby-changing facilities.The park’s Stables Bistro is temporarily closed, but the cafe in the Adventure Centre sells food and drink all day.

