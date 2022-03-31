Family days out near me: North Berwick, East Lothian - National Museum of Flight takes family fun to new heights with supersonic airfield adventure

The National Museum of Flight in East Lothian – home to Scotland's only Concorde – is set to resume seven-day opening for the new season from April 1. Tickets can be booked online.

Name: National Museum of Flight

Description: The UK’s best-preserved Second World War airfield and one of Europe’s major aviation museums, the site features two historic wartime aircraft hangars, with displays telling the stories of military and civil aviation over the past century.The site is home to Scotland’s only Concorde and visitors can see an example of the famous Spitfire that played such an important role in the Second World War.

Location: East Fortune Airfield, North Berwick, East Lothian, EH39 5LF.From Edinburgh, follow the A1 south exit at Abbotsview Junction. Take third exit from roundabout onto A199 for East Linton. Details of bus and train services can be found on the museum website.

There’s lots to explore on the former Second World War RAF base

Suitable for: All age groups are welcome. The site is fully accessible and wheelchairs can be borrowed free of charge.

Entry costs: Adults (16+) £12.50, concessions £10.50, children (5-15) £7.50, family ticket (2+2) £33, under-5s and National Museums of Scotland members free.

Opening hours: The attraction is open from 10am until 5pm, seven days a week from April 1 to October 30.

What they say: “Discover a world-class collection of aircraft and hear the fascinating stories of the people who built and flew them at one of Scotland’s top attractions."Learn about the history of aviation from the First World War to the present day and immerse yourself in our interactive galleries and supersonic experiences."Get on board Scotland’s Concorde to discover what transatlantic flight was like for its passengers and crew and learn more about its supersonic legacy."Have a go on more than 25 hands-on interactives in our family-friendly Fantastic Flight gallery, then round off your day with a visit to our shop and cafe, or bring your own picnic to enjoy.”

What visitors say: “Fantastic day out with so much to see and do. Hands on experiments and exhibitions and the chance to board Concorde make this an unforgettable day.”"Whole exhibition was great but icing on the cake without a doubt was definitely Concorde. Wow, just wow!”

Look out for:

The museum hosts special events and exhibitions throughout the year. ​Dig for Victory on May 8 will show visitors how people grew and cooked their own food during the Second World War.Discover what life was like for those living and serving at RAF East Fortune, how fruit and vegetables were grown on the airfield and learn about rationing

Parking: There’s plenty of free on-site visitor parking

Facilities: The Aviator Café has indoor and outdoor seating areas and visitors are welcome to take their own food to enjoy in the picnic area.There’s an assault course play area, museum shop, toilets and baby changing facilities.

