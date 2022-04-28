Family days out near me: Wilkieston, West Lothian - Teleport yourselves to another planet at Jupiter Artland

Either way, here’s a beautiful outdoor space with appeal for children and adults – artistically inclined or otherwise.

Name:Jupiter Artland

Description: A 120-acre contemporary sculpture park with its own art galleries, forest walk, cafe and gift shops.

The amazing landforms and lakes that create the Cells of Life at the entrance to Jupiter Artland are often likened to Teletubbyland in visitor reviews

Location: Bonnington House Steadings, Wilkieston, EH27 8BY.If travelling by car from Edinburgh, look out for brown tourist signs to Jupiter Artland along the A71, turning off onto the B7015, where the entrance is just on the right. There is no access through Bonnington Village.The site is served by the Lothian Country bus x27 and First Bus x23 from Edinburgh, the closest stop being Coxydene/ Jupiter Artland. Cyclists will find it near Sustrans Route 75.

Suitable for: All ages

Entry costs: Tickets cost £10 for adults, £6 for blue badge holders, students and children (4-16), and £9 for 65s and over. Family tickets (2+2) are available for £28. Carers and children aged 3 and under go free.Tickets must be booked online and cannot be refunded or transferred.A membership scheme applies for dogs other than assistance dogs.

Opening hours: The attraction is open daily from 10am to 5pm from April 30 to October 2. You can arrive any time on the date of your booking as time slots no longer apply.

A pool with a difference in the landscaped gardens at Jupiter Artland

What they say: “Beyond its status as ‘museum’ or ‘gallery’, Jupiter seeks to be a more vital institution, one in which education and outreach is at the heart of its ethos."Our belief is that art, and its transformative power, is for everyone, and our aim is to engage with every single child in Scotland, by offering free school visits throughout the year.”

What visitors say: “What a fabulous place... There are many attractions but lots of walking. The main attraction is the terraced water features which resemble an adult Tellytubbyland. Defies explanation and has to be seen to be believed.”"A great family day out, kids will love it.”“Enjoyed a blissful morning strolling around this inspiring place. In lovely countryside with amazing views in places. The cafe provided excellent coffee and a tasty lunch.”"As a party with picky children there wasn’t much in the cafe that suited us and we had to go back and eat our back-up picnics in the car.”

Look out for: Some of the terrain can be unsuitable for wheelchair and mobility scooter users, especially after poor weather. Guidance is available on the website.

Parking: Visitor parking is free, including disabled parking and bike racks.

Facilities: Cafe Party, open from 10am until 4pm, offers a bistro menu and afternoon teas, while the Silver Streak caravan, with its patio seating area, serves takeaway food . Picnics are not allowed.