For most of the year Newhailes Estate, just outside Musselburgh, welcomes visitors to explore its 18th century Palladian mansion, woodland walks and playpark, before enjoying refreshments at its recently-renovated Stables Café.

But for one day only the estate will become Doghailes as hounds from across the country descend on the historic grounds for a festival of dogs.

And there will be plenty to do for both dog owners and their four-legged friends.

The scruffiest pooch, the most precious pup and the best owner/dog lookalike are just some of the categories which will be judged at the event on Sunday, July 31,

Canine companions can try their paw at a vast array of competitions, including best fancy dress, waggiest tail and the most golden oldie.

Have-a-go activities especially for dogs will keep pups entertained, and delicious food and drink will be on offer at the day-long festival.

Tickets cost £2 per entry, making it a great value option for an excitement-filled day, all the while knowing your money is contributing towards the conservation of Scottish heritage.

Freya, Rolo and Henry enjoying the 2021 Doghailes dog show at Newhailes House, a National Trust for Scotland property in Musselburgh, East Lothian.

Claire Grant, the National Trust’s Operations Manager for Edinburgh, said: “We are thrilled to once again welcome dogs and their owners to Newhailes for our annual Doghailes festival.

"Newhailes’ 34 acres of parkland and woodland is home to a wide range of Scottish wildlife and with unspoilt views across the River Forth, the Estate is very popular with dog walkers.

“Doghailes provides us with a great opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate a fun day in our beautiful grounds.”

Established in 1931, the National Trust for Scotland is Scotland’s largest conservation charity and cares for, shares and speaks up for Scotland’s magnificent heritage.

Dog owners relaxing with their pets at last year's Doghailes event.

Membership, which provides funding for Scotland’s largest conservation charity, can be purchased online from just £9.80 per month for families, £5.25 for adults and £3 for children.

For more information on the National Trust for Scotland, Newhailes and to plan your summer itinerary, visit: www.nts.org.uk.

To buy tickets for Doghailes visit the ticketing website here.

