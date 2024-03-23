Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Lothian outdoor water sports and aqua adventure park, Fox Lake, has announced the grand re-opening of its activities after a brief hiatus during the colder months.

Open to the public again from Friday, March 29, guests attending on the opening weekend will also be able to dive into Easter with the region’s only above-water Easter egg hunt, on Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31.

Boasting the UK’s first-ever ropes course on water, the company welcomes more than 30,000 thrill-seekers of all ages every year. Nestled on the edge of the John Muir Way, Foxlake is also home to Scotland’s first cable wakeboarding park, as well as ringos, segways, and the brand-new Aqua Park – a giant floating playground - set to open in May, double the size of the previous one at Fox Lake.

Fox Lake in East Lothian will re-open to the public on Friday, March 29.

James Barbour, director of Foxlake Adventures, said: "We can't wait to welcome back guests to Fox Lake for another year. Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, our sites promise a day of fun and excitement and unforgettable experiences.

“We're thrilled to re-open our doors and share the excitement once again. And don’t worry; if you're worried about the UK weather, fear not! Fox Lake provides wetsuits, safety equipment, and thorough briefings to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests.”

