Here are the Edinburgh Halloween 2021 events for kids and families announced so far (Image credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro)

As the days become darker and colder with the onset of autumn, the changing of the seasons marks the return of Halloween for yet another year.

While the streets of Edinburgh will no doubt fill with students in scary costumes destined for special Halloween clubnights or the Edinburgh Dungeons for fright night, there are plenty of scary and fun events taking place in the City which can be enjoyed by its younger citizens.

Here are some of the Edinburgh’s Halloween events for kids and families taking place in the Capital this October and everything you need to know about them.

Conifox Pumpkin Carving and Halloween Hunt

As Kirkliston’s Conifox Adventure Park prepares to unveil its new facilities following a £2 million investment, the site will be hosting its Pumpkin Carving and Halloween Hunt again this October.

Running from 16 October to 31 October, Conifox Adventure Park features a range of time slots when families can come along to pick a pumpkin and follow a Halloween trail around the park.

Tickets for children are £13 each and include a pumpkin, entry to the Halloween Hunt and Adventure Park entry.

Conifox Adventure Park entry tickets for adults are £6 each.

You can book your preferred time slot and find out more at the event’s ticket page.

Conifox Adventure Park, Kirkliston, Edinburgh EH29 9ER

Edinburgh Zoo Spooktacular

From 8 October to 31 October, Edinburgh Zoo will be opening its doors at night to invite families on a spooky, illuminated trail through the zoo grounds – with hot and cold food and drinks to snack and sip on along the way.

Open every night from 5.30pm until 9pm, entry slots for the Edinburgh Zoo Spooktacular will be every 15 minutes and let children enjoy meeting a variety of magical, creepy characters on a wander through the site.

The last entry time is 7.30pm but attendees can stay right up until the zoo closes at 9pm.

Tickets must be booked in advance and are priced at £11 per child ticket and £17 per adult ticket.

Member tickets are available at a cheaper price of £13.50 per adult and £8.50 per child.

You can find out more on the Edinburgh Zoo website here.

Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, 134 Corstorphine Rd, Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 6TS

Newhailes Haunted Halloween Trail

Not far from Edinburgh, the East Lothian Newhailes House and Garden estate in Musselburgh is hosting a Haunted Halloween Trail.

Families can wander through the eerie woods at the vast stately home site and enjoy the spooky atmosphere and creepy crawlies in a gorgeous setting.

Multiple time slots are available over the course of the Halloween weekend, with multiple trails on Saturday 30 October and Sunday 31 October.

Children must be accompanied by adults and tickets are priced at £4 per child and £1 per accompanying adult – with anyone under three allowed on the trail for free.

Book your Haunted Halloween Trail ticket and find out more via the event’s Eventbrite ticket page here.

Newhailes House & Garden, Newhailes Road, Musselburgh, EH21 6RY

