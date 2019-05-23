Hearts v Celtic - Scottish Cup final 2019: Kick off time, betting odds, tickets and how to watch

The 134th Scottish Cup final is almost here and this is everything you need to know.

This is a round up of all the information you need to know before Hearts and Celtic go head to head in the Scottish Cup final.

Where and when is it

The final takes place on Saturday 25 May. They’re playing in Hampden Park and kick off is at 3pm.

Are there still tickets available?

Tickets for the match went on sale on 26 April. All tickets for this game have sold out.

What do the bookies say?

The odds from the bookies are as follows:

Hearts: 29/4

Draw: 18/5

Celtic: 7/2

The recommended bet by Bwin is Celtic to win 2-0 which has odds of 11/2.

Where can I watch the game?

Scottish fans can tune in on BBC 1 from 2pm.

English and Welsh viewers can watch the game on the Scottish version of the BBC 1 channel, hosted on channel 951 on Sky, channel 862 on Virgin Media and channel 973 on Freesat.

Live streaming will also be available through the BBC iPlayer app on devices like smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Are there items I’m not allowed to bring to Hampden?

You can read the full list of items banned from being brought to the game here.

Banned items include anything that could be used as a weapon, such as knives, flares and glass bottles.

Getting to Hampden Park

Hampden Park is accessible through a variety of transport. It has a seating capacity of over 50,000 people, and with a sold out game it’s guaranteed to be busy, so planning your transport ahead is wise.

By rail

Get off at Mount Florida station or King’s Park station - the stadium is a five minute walk away.

Bus

You have a variety of options of buses from Glasgow city centre to Hampden Park. First Glasgow offer services to the stadium, including 5, 6, 7, 7A, 34, 90 and 31.

Driving

Hampden Park is five minutes away from Junction 1A of the M74. Exit onto Polmadie Road/A728 and follow it on as it merges onto Aikenhead Road.

If you’re driving to the stadium, it’s worth noting that parking is restricted on event days. According to the Hampden Park website, there is no public parking within the vicinity of the stadium on major event days - only permit holders are allowed to park.

Walking

The stadium is just a 45 minute walk away from the city centre if you want to leave the car at home and don’t fancy taking public transport.

Flying

If you happen to be flying in for the game, Glasgow Airport is located 30 minutes away from the city centre, where you have a variety of options to get to the stadium. Edinburgh and Prestwick airports are about an hour away from Glasgow city centre.