Here's how you can claim one of 250 pairs of free tickets to see the hit Broadway and West End show Priscilla Queen of the Desert at the Edinburgh Playhouse

Priscilla

Based on the Oscar-winning film and starring Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden, this smash-hit show features a dazzling array of stunning costumes, fabulous feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics including It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife and Finally.

Priscilla is the hilarious adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for the Outback to put on the show of a lifetime.

Their epic journey is a heart-warming story of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance.

There are three ways you can *claim your pair of tickets, but remember it's first come, first served.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How to claim:

1 - Take a copy of the Evening News with the half page promotion advert to The Playhouse Box Office.

2 - Share and comment on this story on the Edinburgh Evening News Facebook page and then show proof of share at The Playhouse Box Office.

3 - Like and Retweet the post on Twitter @edinburghpaper, and then show proof of RT at The Playhouse Box Office.

A maximum of two tickets per person applies. Tickets will be allocated by venue. Box Office opening hours are Monday to Saturday 12 noon to 4pm (8pm on performance nights).

Tickets must be claimed from Box Office by 4pm on Tuesday 5 November. Tickets are not exchangeable for other dates, carry no monetary value and are not to be resold.