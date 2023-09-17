News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Historic Environment Scotland Historic Sundays: All the castles and places in Scotland you can visit for free

We take a look at all 28 historic sites set to open for free on the first Sunday of every month this winter
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST

With Historic Environment Scotland announcing earlier this week that it will open some of its heritage sites this winter for free on the first Sunday of every month, we’ve taken a more detailed look at the places you can visit.

Historic Sundays will run from October 1, 2023, through to March 3, 2024. Simply pre-book online and show your proof of address on arrival. Although many of the free tickets have already been snapped up for the October Historic Sunday, more tickets are due to be released for the coming months shortly. Visitors are advised by Historic Environment Scotland to keep up to date at their website.

Edinburgh Castle has witnessed many of the defining events in Scotland’s history. Sieges were fought over the mighty stronghold. Royalty lived and died within its walls. Just the sight of the Castle Rock has terrified and inspired countless generations.

1. Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Castle has witnessed many of the defining events in Scotland’s history. Sieges were fought over the mighty stronghold. Royalty lived and died within its walls. Just the sight of the Castle Rock has terrified and inspired countless generations. Photo: HES Archives

Photo Sales
Once a majestic royal residence of the Stewarts, Linlithgow Palace today lies roofless and ruined. Yet entering the palace gates still inspires awe in visitors.

2. Linlithgow Palace

Once a majestic royal residence of the Stewarts, Linlithgow Palace today lies roofless and ruined. Yet entering the palace gates still inspires awe in visitors. Photo: HES Archive

Photo Sales
Elgin Cathedral, known as the ‘Lantern of the North’, is one of Scotland’s most beautiful medieval cathedrals.

3. Elgin Cathedral

Elgin Cathedral, known as the ‘Lantern of the North’, is one of Scotland’s most beautiful medieval cathedrals. Photo: HES Archive

Photo Sales
Stirling Castle has been likened to ‘a huge brooch clasping Highlands and Lowlands together’. From high on a volcanic outcrop, the castle guarded the lowest crossing point of the River Forth for centuries. Today it remains a great symbol of Scottish independence and national pride.

4. Stirling Castle

Stirling Castle has been likened to ‘a huge brooch clasping Highlands and Lowlands together’. From high on a volcanic outcrop, the castle guarded the lowest crossing point of the River Forth for centuries. Today it remains a great symbol of Scottish independence and national pride. Photo: HES Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Historic Environment ScotlandScotland