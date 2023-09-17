With Historic Environment Scotland announcing earlier this week that it will open some of its heritage sites this winter for free on the first Sunday of every month, we’ve taken a more detailed look at the places you can visit.

Historic Sundays will run from October 1, 2023, through to March 3, 2024. Simply pre-book online and show your proof of address on arrival. Although many of the free tickets have already been snapped up for the October Historic Sunday, more tickets are due to be released for the coming months shortly. Visitors are advised by Historic Environment Scotland to keep up to date at their website.