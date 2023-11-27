His visit to the Capital is part of the Back At It tour

Comedy superstar John Bishop will return to Edinburgh next year as part of his new UK tour – Back At It.

The likeable Liverpudlian will be back on stage in 2024 and doing what he does best after two years spent: TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting,dog walking and decorating the spare room.

John will play two shows at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on September 14 – with an afternoon show at 4pm followed by an evening show at 8pm. You can book tickets on the Usher Hall website from 10am on December 1. Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 30 at 10am. Ticket prices start at £27.50, with other seats costing £35.75 and £46.75. VIP tickets are priced at £82.50.

John Bishop will return to Edinburgh with two shows at the Usher Hall in 2024. Photo: Rhian Ap Gruffydd

Announcing the new tour, John said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show. I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again! I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”

As part of the Back At It tour, John will perform at 57 venues across the UK, with several Scottish cities and towns on the agenda, including Dunfermline, Inverness, Paisley,Perth and Dundee.

The comedy legend has been performing stand-up for more than 20 years and has gone onto sell-out arenas across the country and feature in several TV shows including The John Bishop Show, John Bishop’s Australia and John Bishop’s Britain on BBC1.

John is also the co-host of the Three Little Words podcast with writer and actor Tony Pitts, where they talk to fascinating people about their lives, hopes, struggles and beliefs. The show features a rich mix of guests, from world famous musicians and actors, to scientists, politicians, artists and sports stars. Past guests have included Robbie Williams, John Cleese and Professor Brian Cox.